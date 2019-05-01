An emergency preparedness evacuation exercise is set for Saturday in the Skyline West neighborhood in northwest Corvallis.
“It’s for both the community and responding agencies to work through the process,” said Dave Busby emergency planning manager with the Corvallis Fire Department. “This is not normally something we get a chance to do.”
Skyline West was chosen because the community is isolated, with just one road, Northwest Ponderosa Avenue, available for residents to escape a fire or other emergency.
Skyline West residents will get the word to leave their homes at about 9:15 a.m., Busby said, with the assembly point the Northwest Hills Community Church on Walnut Boulevard.
A challenge for exercise participants is that first-responders will be heading up the same road, Northwest Ponderosa, that evacuees will be heading down to the church.
Busby said the exercise is a good opportunity for Skyline West residents to “walk through the process of evacuation in a safe learning environment.” Key goals for the residents, Busby said, are to take a hard look at your go-kit, the three days of supplies you will need, as well as plans to get your pets to safety.
Participants also are supposed to get in touch with someone out of state when they get to the church to test communication readiness. An after-action briefing will take place at about 10:30 a.m.
“That’s the biggest value, that discussion afterward,” Busby said. “This went well and we need to fix that … identify areas that you need to improve.”
Busby’s “a ha” moment with emergency work came in 2003 when he was living in the San Diego area. The Cedar Fire, which eventually consumed almost 275,000 acres, hit in October and November.
Busby a retired sailor, was living in Lakeside in the eastern part of San Diego County. He had to evacuate his family, four cars, five horses and four dogs.
“It was a scramble,” he said. “We were not prepared. That was like ‘holy crap!’ We still have to get this right and help the community get better prepared. I know what it feels like and it was not fun at all. I’m really passionate about this stuff.”
Busby and other agencies also are planning an “active threat” exercise for June 22 at Crescent Valley High School. The drill will follow up on an earlier, smaller one that took Place at Philomath High School.
Busby also said he and his team hope to build on the Skyline West exercise and put together an even larger one for next year.
“We’re looking for more coordination, more agencies and more resources,” he said. “We want to work on it at a larger scale.”