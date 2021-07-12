 Skip to main content
Eugene resident killed in rural Linn County motorcycle crash
Stock Pix Linn County Sheriff
David Patton

Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash near milepost 70 on Highway 22, near Downing Creek, at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a press release from OSP.

Preliminary investigation revealed a Harley-Davidson trike motorcycle operated by Peggy Mitchell, 58, of Eugene, was eastbound when it left the roadway and traveled down an embankment.

Mitchell sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.

OSP was assisted by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Linn County Search and Rescue, the U.S. Forest Service and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

