Eugene man shot during attempted motorcycle theft

A would-be motorcycle thief is now in the hospital after being shot in the leg by a Eugene resident this morning, according to a press release by the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. The man’s condition is unknown at this time.

Deputies responded to the 11300 block of Mapleton Road shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday on reports of a man attempting to steal a motorcycle. When deputies arrived, the man was already shot in the leg by a resident with a handgun.

Police detained 25-year-old Michael Wayne Vincent and transported him to an area hospital. The press release states that his condition is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information should call the sheriff’s office at 541-682-4150, then press 1 when prompted by the automated directory system.

