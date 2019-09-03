A 59-year-old motorcyclist is recovering in a Corvallis hospital after his bike went off the road in a rural part of south Benton County on Labor Day.
Lonnie Hackbart of Eugene was driving a 2011 Harley-Davidson FLH touring motorcycle west on Alpine Road near Green Peak Road at about 2:30 p.m. Monday when he failed to negotiate a curve and went off the roadway, according to Benton County Undersheriff Greg Ridler.
The motorcycle came to rest in a ditch on the north side of Alpine Road and Hackbart was taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, Ridler said.
Hackbart was in good condition on Tuesday evening, according to a Good Samaritan nursing supervisor.