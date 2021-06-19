Eugene man found dead at bottom of cliff near Sweet Home

A 76-year-old Eugene man was found dead on Thursday after an apparent fall from a cliff on Sheep Creek Road east of Sweet Home.

Deputies responded to the area off of Highway 20 following reports of a man falling 40 feet off a cliff. A release by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office says that Lloyd Barton of Eugene was already deceased when they were working to rescue him.

“As time progressed, it was clear Barton was deceased,” the release says. “Rescue teams worked to recover Barton and he was transported to the Sweet Home Funeral Chapel for additional assessment by a Medical Examiner.”

LCSO was assisted by Linn County Search & Rescue, Corvallis Mountain Rescue, Lebanon Fire Department Rope Techs and Life Flight. Due to the steep and inaccessible nature of the terrain there, the agency described a difficult process to access the body.

A witness said that Barton had been trying to access the area to fish when he lost his footing and tumbled hundreds of feet before falling off the 40-foot cliff. The witness alerted a logging crew, who arranged a call to 9-1-1.

The Eugene Police Department and the Oregon Department of Forestry also assisted with the investigation.

