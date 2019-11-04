The Lebanon Police Department arrested a Eugene man on sex crimes charges on Friday.
Joshua Taylor Moore, 23, was scheduled to be arraigned on charges of first-degree sex abuse, attempted first-degree sex abuse and third-degree sex abuse on Monday afternoon in Linn County Circuit Court.
His initial bail was set at $59,000, according to the Linn County Jail website.
The investigation into the case started after LPD received a report that Moore was having inappropriate contact with an underage female and male in Lebanon. Both minors are under the age of 16, according to a news release.
You have free articles remaining.
The crimes allegedly occurred on Oct. 25 at the victims’ residence, the news release states.
Moore was taken into custody at his Eugene residence.
According to the news release, there doesn’t appear to be any additional victims at this time. The case remains under investigation, however, and those with information regarding the matter should call Lebanon Police Department Detective Chad Christenson at 541-451-1751.