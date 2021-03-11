Eugene man arrested in Corvallis for attempting to solicit minor

A Eugene man was arrested in Corvallis for attempting to solicit sex from a child, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release Thursday.

Detectives say Todd Phillip Maranda, 52, “knowingly solicited a 14-year-old female child online and took substantial steps to engage in sexual contact with the girl.” Maranda was arrested in Corvallis when he allegedly thought he was arriving to pick up the child Wednesday.

Maranda was arrested on charges of luring a minor, first-degree online sexual corruption of a child and second-degree online sexual corruption of a child.

Detectives say they became aware of Maranda when they found an online ad posted by him. They responded claiming to be a 14-year-old girl, and Maranda allegedly proceeded to incriminate himself in ensuing conversation.

“These cases continue to highlight the problem of online sexual predators targeting vulnerable children in Benton County,” Undersheriff Greg Ridler said in the Thursday release. “Please talk with your kids, use tools to protect them, and keep an eye on their online activity.”