The annual Walk for Water that benefits Corvallis’ sister city in Ethiopia is set for Saturday at the Benton County Fairgrounds.
The 5-kilometer walk starts at 9:30 a.m., with a market village that includes music, exhibits and kids' activities in place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ethiopian food will available from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The cost of the walk is $10 per individual or $30 per family. People can register online at www.corvalliswalk4water.com or the day of the event starting at 8:30 a.m.
Proceeds benefit water projects in Gondar, Ethiopia.