Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber, right, meets with Tekeba Tebabal, the mayor of Corvallis' sister city Gondar, Ethiopia, in Traber's office at City Hall in 2018. Corvallis has a sister city relationship with Gondar, with an emphasis on assisting Gondar with water projects.

 Andy Cripe , Corvallis Gazette-Times file photo

The annual Walk for Water that benefits Corvallis’ sister city in Ethiopia is set for Saturday at the Benton County Fairgrounds.

The 5-kilometer walk starts at 9:30 a.m., with a market village that includes music, exhibits and kids' activities in place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ethiopian food will available from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The cost of the walk is $10 per individual or $30 per family. People can register online at www.corvalliswalk4water.com or the day of the event starting at 8:30 a.m.

Proceeds benefit water projects in Gondar, Ethiopia.

