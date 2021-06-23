Ethics complaint filed against Albany school board

Cordier told his attorney he received an email from the school district saying the draft contract addendum was reviewed by board members during the executive session that preceded the public portion of the June 7 meeting.

State law allows executive sessions, which are closed to the public, only under limited circumstances. While meeting members may come to consensus on a decision during an executive session, making a final decision is not allowed.

"Clearly, the board had to agree to the contract before placing it on the Consent Agenda. That agreement occurred during executive session and no separate, final vote was taken during the regular meeting," Gibson wrote in Cordier's complaint.

"Placing an item on the Consent Agenda in executive session and later passing the Consent Agenda without a vote does not satisfy the final decision requirement," she went on. "The public did not know that Ms. Goff's contract had been extended and that she had been given a raise until June 8, the day after the school board meeting."

GAPS spokesman Andrew Tomsky said Tuesday the district had no comment on Cordier's complaint.