Ethics complaint filed against Albany school board

North Albany resident Tom Cordier has filed an ethics complaint against the Albany school board, claiming the board violated state executive session laws during a June 7 meeting that changed the superintendent's contract.
Jill Gibson of Lynch Conger LLP, who represents Cordier, filed the complaint with the Oregon Government Ethics Commission on Cordier's behalf on June 17.
The complaint centers on a June 7 meeting of the board that included an executive session on labor negotiations and a consent agenda that included business on personnel.
Prior to each meeting, Greater Albany Public Schools posts on its website the agenda and supporting materials that will be discussed during the meeting. The complaint alleges the original published meeting packet did not include the proposed change to Superintendent Melissa Goff's contract, which added a year and raised the base salary from $174,720 to $181,440 starting July 1.
Board members passed the proposal as part of the "personnel" item on the consent agenda. No formal vote was taken and no discussion held.
Cordier's complaint claims the details about the contract appeared as part of the personnel information in an updated agenda and packet that was posted June 8. The complaint includes two copies of the packet information, one with the Goff personnel item and one without it.
Cordier told his attorney he received an email from the school district saying the draft contract addendum was reviewed by board members during the executive session that preceded the public portion of the June 7 meeting.
State law allows executive sessions, which are closed to the public, only under limited circumstances. While meeting members may come to consensus on a decision during an executive session, making a final decision is not allowed.
"Clearly, the board had to agree to the contract before placing it on the Consent Agenda. That agreement occurred during executive session and no separate, final vote was taken during the regular meeting," Gibson wrote in Cordier's complaint.
"Placing an item on the Consent Agenda in executive session and later passing the Consent Agenda without a vote does not satisfy the final decision requirement," she went on. "The public did not know that Ms. Goff's contract had been extended and that she had been given a raise until June 8, the day after the school board meeting."
GAPS spokesman Andrew Tomsky said Tuesday the district had no comment on Cordier's complaint.
If a complaint reviewed by the Oregon Government Ethics Commission falls within its jurisdiction, the commission opens a case and begins a preliminary review that must be completed within 30 days. If the review indicates there is cause for further investigation, it kicks off a 180-day timeline that could result in dismissal, the seeking of a negotiated settlement or movement to a contested case hearing.
GAPS board members began meeting face to face, wearing masks, in May. They have not yet opened meetings to in-person public participation.
Cordier came to the June 7 meeting with a few other residents to protest that decision and stood outside with a picket sign that read, "Open this meeting now." He said despite the lack of information on the initial agenda, he had learned of the plan to extend Goff's contract that night and came in person to express his opinion that members of the incoming board — who will take their places in July — should have a say in any contract changes.