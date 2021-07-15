Estimated size of Bruler Fire increases, though crews have established perimeter

The estimated size of the Bruler Fire burning near Green Peter Reservoir has been increased, but U.S. Forest Service officials say that this is due to better infrared mapping, not fire growth. An update on Thursday states that crews have successfully kept the fire burning in within the established perimeter.

“The Bruler Fire is now estimated to be 155 acres; however, this does not represent growth within the fire perimeter since yesterday,” said a release from the Sweet Home Ranger Station. “The increase in size is due to better mapping in the rugged terrain from an infrared areal flight.”

The fire was previously estimated to be around 90 acres on Tuesday.

The release states that firefighters were able to take advantage of favorable weather conditions, including light winds and low temperatures in order to expand or complete containment lines all around the fire’s perimeter. Crews have been targeting smoldering tree snags and Thursday’s efforts will focus primarily on identifying areas to lay hose lines down for targeted attacking of the fire and quick response to its potential spread.

