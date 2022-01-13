Environmental study needed before Sweet Home can get homeless camp property

The holdup on the transfer of land for a proposed homeless encampment in Sweet Home is environmental, city and county officials confirmed.

The so-called knife property, a southern sliver of the larger defunct mill property in central Sweet Home, has been pegged as the site of a shelter for the homeless. The back half of that same property is eyed as an RV dump site, which county officials have said are in short supply in Linn County.

The property is off of 24th Avenue, right next to a Sweet Home Public Works lot. The south entrance to the former Weyerhauser/Willamette Industries mill site is gated off to traffic, effectively creating a dead end on the street there.

Two weeks ago, the Linn County Board of Commissioners held off on transferring the land to Sweet Home following a discussion about both the economic and environmental impacts of the surrounding area.

But it was the need for an environmental study that was the specific reason why the county held off on giving Sweet Home the land.

“The city of Sweet Home requested that we do some environmental due diligence on that property before they accepted ownership and we’re accommodating that,” Commissioner Roger Nyquist said.

But why, after a decade of environmental studies on the rest of that mill property, was this portion not checked before now? No one seems to know specifically.

Officials' best guess: There were simply more pressing areas of concern, and this one slipped through the cracks, partly because it was portioned off from the larger lot and is the last remaining sliver that’s south of the railroad tracks.

“The closest answer, at least the guess at this point, is that there was actual work activity on other parts of the property but not necessarily on that tiny portion,” Alex Paul, the county's public information officer, said.

Sweet Home doesn’t want to accept the property until an environmental study is completed out there, and initial work was already underway this week. Officials predict former mill activities likely resulted in some kind of contamination.

“There clearly is some sort of contamination on the property, but what the (Department of Environmental Quality) will require there is part of it,” said Sweet Home Community and Economic Development Coordination Blair Larsen. “Obviously, when putting any kind of residential property up, you want to be clear.”

He guessed that whatever contaminants are found there could likely be dealt with by “capping” the ground there, basically by putting concrete or some other slab over the top to prevent it from spreading or seeping into groundwater. But if studies reveal something else, the DEQ could require more drastic cleanup efforts.

The result is that something that seemed like a done deal a month ago is now in wait-and-see mode.

“We thought it had already been done,” Larsen said of the environmental study. “But then when we looked into doing the land transfer, we noticed there had never been any Phase 1 study on that portion.”

A Phase 1 environmental study is the basic check of the DEQ. Depending on what the findings are, a Phase 2 study may be required. Following any tests, the DEQ makes recommendations on how to address contamination concerns if any are found.

Nyquist said there’s no way to know how long all of that will take, but he hopes to have a clean bill of health on the property, so that it can be transferred in the next two months.

Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.

