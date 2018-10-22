The Benton County Environmental Issues Advisory Committee’s annual public forum will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Titled “Water You Want to Know About Your Water?,” the free event will feature a discussion of water issues with Adair Village City Administrator Pat Hare, Philomath Public Works Director Kevin Fear, Corvallis Utilities Division Manager Tom Hubbard and Benton County Environmental Health Division Manager Bill Emminger.
The 2018 Benton County Environmental Health Awards and Employee Sustainability Award will be presented.
Extension agents will be on hand to test well water for nitrates. For a free analysis, bring a half-cup water sample in a clean container.