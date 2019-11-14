The Albany Visitors Association is accepting entries for the 32nd annual Night Time Magic Holiday Light Contest.
Residents are encouraged to enter for best use of lights the decoration their homes' exteriors, as well as the source for their inspiration, such as a family tradition; a favorite holiday book, movie or special; music, dance or art; a special collection; just lights, lights and more lights; or others.
Entries will be judged beginning Sunday, Dec. 1. Final entry deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. Three winners will be selected and announced by Sunday, Dec. 15.
All homes must be within the Albany city limits, and homeowners are encouraged to use lights to illuminate decorations. Lights should be on nightly from 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 6 through Jan. 1.
Entry forms can be found at and returned to the Albany Visitors Association, 110 Third Ave. SE, Albany; or requested via email at info@albanyvisitors.com.