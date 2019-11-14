{{featured_button_text}}
121915-adh-nws-ChristmasLights-my

This house at 1000 Lincoln Street S.W., which uses a few of Albany’s old candy canes as decorations, won the Memories of Christmas Past award in the Albany Visitors Association’s 2015 Night Time Magic Holiday Light and Decorating Contest.

 Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media (File, 2015)

The Albany Visitors Association is accepting entries for the 32nd annual Night Time Magic Holiday Light Contest.

Residents are encouraged to enter for best use of lights the decoration their homes' exteriors, as well as the source for their inspiration, such as a family tradition; a favorite holiday book, movie or special; music, dance or art; a special collection; just lights, lights and more lights; or others.

Entries will be judged beginning Sunday, Dec. 1. Final entry deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. Three winners will be selected and announced by Sunday, Dec. 15.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

All homes must be within the Albany city limits, and homeowners are encouraged to use lights to illuminate decorations. Lights should be on nightly from 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 6 through Jan. 1.

Entry forms can be found at and returned to the Albany Visitors Association, 110 Third Ave. SE, Albany; or requested via email at info@albanyvisitors.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0