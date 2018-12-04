The Albany Visitors Association is seeking entrants for its 31st annual Night Time Magic Holiday Light Contest to compete for prizes and the title of Best Neighborly Effort.
Participants are encouraged to work within a theme as the source for their inspiration, such as:
• A family tradition.
• A favorite holiday book, movie or special.
• Music, dance or art.
Entries must be within the Albany city limits. Homeowners are encouraged to use lights to illuminate decorations. Lights must be on from 5 to 10 p.m. Dec. 1 through Jan. 1 to qualify.
Entries for the Best Neighborly Effort category must have three or more partners in a concentrated area.
Decorations can be any style and lights can be white, clear or colored.
The entry and nomination deadline is 5 p.m. Dec. 9. Winners will be announced by Dec. 15.
Entry forms can be picked up, or requested via email, at info@albanyvisitors.com and returned to the Albany Visitors Association at 110 Third Ave. SE, Albany, OR 97321.
People wishing to drive the route to look at the entries can pick up a list of participants and a map at the Albany Visitors Association beginning Dec. 15.