Entertainment cancellations

Cancelled Entertainment Events March 12-19
March 12
CANCELED: Kanikapila: Ukulele Jam Session, 11:30 p.m., Sweet Home Public Library
CANCELED: Sustainability Fair and Town Hall, 5 to 7 p.m., Fair; 7 to 9 p.m., Town Hall, CH2M Hill Alumni Center, OSU
CANCELED: DIY Home and Health: Dryer Sheets and Foot Scrubs, 6 to 7 p.m., Lebanon Community Library
CANCELED: BYU International Folk Dance Ensemble presents: Journey: A World of Dance and Music, 7 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center,
March 13
CANCELED: Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
POSTPONED: Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. S.E., Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
POSTPONED: Author Review: Oregon’s Island in the Sky: Geology Road Guide to Marys Peak by Bob Lillie, noon, Albany Public Library
CANCELED: March Crafternoon for Kids, 12:30 p.m., Corvallis Public Library,
CANCELED: Teen Afternoon, 1 to 3:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library,
POSTPONED: Opening Reception: Monterey Jazz Festival Posters by Earl Newman Exhibit, 5 to 7 p.m., Benton County Historical Museum
CANCELED: “As You Like It”, 7 p.m., Crescent Valley High School Theater
CANCELED: “Mama Mia” 7 p.m., Corvallis High School Main Stage Theater
CANCELED: Shamrockin’ Shenanigans: Corvallis Irish Dance Showcase, 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre
March 14
CANCELED: ¡Los Cuentos!: bilingual story time for kids, 11 a.m. second Saturdays, Corvallis Benton County Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Free to attend. Children of all ages welcome. Information: 541-766-6794.
CANCELED: Winter Wildlife Field Day: Water: The Life in Wildlife, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Willamette Valley National Wildlife Refuge Complex
CANCELED: St. Paddy’s Street Party Live music from 5 to 11 p.m.
CANCELED: Pi...Probably, 1 to 2 p.m., Corvallis Public Library
CANCELED: “As You Like It”, 2 p.m., Crescent Valley High School Theater
CANCELED: “Mama Mia” 2 and 7 p.m., Corvallis High School Main Stage Theater
CANCELED: Corvallis Comedy Night: Emmy Blotnick, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre
You have free articles remaining.
March 15
CANCELED: “Mama Mia” 2 p.m., Corvallis High School Main Stage Theater
CANCELED: Corvallis Community Band Winter Concert: Of Sailors and Whales, 2 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center
March 16
CANCELED: ESL Conversation Classes, 10 a.m., Conference room (second floor) Corvallis-Benton County Library,
CANCELED: Wiggly Wobblers, 10 a.m. first and third Mondays, Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., Philomath. Information: 541-929-3016 or thebestlibrary.net.
CANCELED: ESL Grammar Class, 12:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library
CANCELED: Beginning Guitar Instruction, 1 p.m., Philomath Community Library
CANCELED: Starker Lecture Series: Women as Change Agents in Forestry: Robin Wall Kimmerer, 5 p.m. reception; 5:30 p.m. lecture, CH2M Hill Alumni Center Ballroom
CANCELED: Hora Del Cuento, Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Albany Main Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE. Spanish and English storytime for all ages. Event is free. Information: www.library.cityofalbany.net.
March 17
CANCELED: Craft Night with The Art Center, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library
March 18
POSTPONED: Gardening in the PNW Brownbag Series: Fruit, Berries and Veggies in Containers, noon, Albany Public Library
March 19
POSTPONED: Kanikapila: Ukulele Jam Session, 11:30 p.m., Sweet Home Public Library
CANCELED: Corvallis Arts Walk, 4 to 8 p.m., downtown Corvallis
CANCELED: Author Event: Kenneth Carpenter, 4:30 p.m., Grass Roots Books & Music
CANCELED: Music at the Library: David Greenberg, violinist and fiddler
POSTPONED: Music in the Library: Okaidja Afroso, 6:30 p.m., Sweet Home Public Library
CANCELED: Meet the Author: New Hikes in Northwest Oregon, 6:30 p.m., Corvallis Public Library
CANCELED: OSU’s School of Communication and Arts presents: Slavic Soul Party, 7:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center
March 20
CANCELED: Teen Takeover: Nerf Games and Movies, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Corvallis Public Library
CANCELED: Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
CANCELED: Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. S.E., Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.