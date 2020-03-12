Entertainment Calendar Best Bets (March 12)

Friday-Saturday: Students Acting Out

• Theater: A great weekend of aspiring high school and middle school thespians showing off their emoting abilities. "As You Like It" comes to life at Crescent Valley High School; "Mamma Mia" continues its run at Corvallis High; West Albany High School sweetens the pot with "Mary Poppins;" and, not to be outdone, Memorial Middle School brings new meaning to spring fever with its production of "Sleeping Beauty."

Sunday: Oregon History and Historical Music

• Event: Oregon's history comes to life with stories about Oregon and Linn County historic cemeteries, presented by Kuri Gill, coordinator of the Oregon Historic Cemeteries Program, and the Linn Country Historical Society at Lakeside Center at the Mennonite Village.

• Event: The masterworks of "Bach to Franck" grace the weekend, performed by pianist Sunghee Kim and cellist Victoria Wolff, segueing into the lovely organ majesty of "Bach, Boellman and Manz," performed by Lisa Boylan, at Albany First United Methodist Church.

