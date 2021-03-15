Engagement in public meetings increases during pandemic

When COVID-19 restrictions shut nearly everything down, one aspect of local social life saw a sharp increase: engagement in public meetings.
Several public entities reported that public engagement in civic meetings soared in 2020, attributing the increase to accessibility.
Prior to COVID-19, city council and school board meetings were held in city halls and district offices, mostly at night and in the exact window of traditionally scheduled dinner and, for parents, children's bed and bath routines, or for hourly workers, right in the middle of an overlapping shift.
The city council in both Albany and Corvallis held their meetings after 5 p.m. with Corvallis beginning and 6 p.m. and Albany and 7 p.m. A large agenda could mean stretching into the late hours of the night and then a drive home. Similarly, school board meetings were held in both Corvallis and Albany around 7 p.m.
While many of the times have remained the same, more people are showing up as local government and public bodies move meetings online — driven there by the social distancing requirements of the pandemic.
“The city has seen a significant increase in engagement during the past year of virtual meetings,” said Matt Harrington, a spokesperson for the city of Albany. “Not only has the average number of viewers and participants in meetings increased, but the ability for residents to engage in city council meetings on their own time via FacebookLive and Youtube has been very popular.”
Because Albany records its meetings, people can watch them days later. This, though, has been the case for a number of years as the meetings were broadcast live via the local television station and then saved to the city’s website.
Work sessions for the city, however, were not televised but when COVID-19 forced the council online, those sessions were held via a meeting software program called gotomeet similar to Zoom and the public could join and weigh-in.
In 2020, the city posted 591 hours of public meetings to Youtube, averaging 25 viewers. Prior to the pandemic, that average was less than five viewers. On Facebook, Harrington said about 59% of viewers watched the meetings live.
Greater Albany Public Schools, like the city, has had its eye towards streaming before the pandemic but has seen an increase in engagement in 2020.
“Streaming board meetings, which began with in-person meetings in October 2019, has been a great way to provide our community easy access to both live and recorded meetings and has helped increase submission of public comments as well,” said GAPS spokesperson Andrew Tomsky.
Between March of 2019 and February of 2020 — just prior to the COVID-19 shut down — GAPS views totaled 2,225 and the district received 28 public comments. Between March of 2020, just as COVID-19 restrictions went into effect, and February of this year, GAPS has had 19,996 views and 37 comments.
"We can best serve our students and families when we have strong community engagement, and the increases in board meeting viewership and public comments suggest that we are reaching more folks than ever before,” Tomsky said.
Likewise, Corvallis School District has also seen more engagement, according to spokesperson Brenda Downum.
“We tend to have good engagement and public comment,” she said. “Livestream meetings are more accessible. We are seeing an increased viewership in board meetings.”
Streamed meetings are expected to continue and in Albany, account for a continued push to make meetings more accessible.
In February, the city moved its meeting time from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m. with the caveat that meetings could not extend beyond 9 p.m. without permission of the mayor.
“The city will continue to provide ways for the Albany community to engage with their city council as long as resources permit,” Harrington said. “This includes offering the flexibility of virtual participation long after the necessity of virtual meetings is lessened due to the pandemic. There is a lasting benefit to engaging the community in the time and place they are most comfortable which is not necessarily in city hall at 6 p.m. on a Wednesday.”