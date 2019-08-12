{{featured_button_text}}
solar-panels-stock-13

Edmond Stansberry, left, and David Bloch with Abundant Solar install solar panels on the roof of a southwest Corvallis home in 2017. A forum on the benefits of energy retrofitting is set for Thursday at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library. 

 Andy Cripe, Corvallis Gazette-Times file

The Corvallis Sustainability Coalition housing action team is hosting a session on how to make your home energy efficient at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.

The program will feature representatives from the Energy Trust of Oregon and Seeds for the Sol.

Information will be available on how to take advantage of Energy Trust of Oregon rebates, how to help the community reduce its dependence on fossil fuels and explore how energy retrofits can help homeowners save on their energy bills.

