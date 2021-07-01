End of the trail: Lebanon group seeks more projects

Construction of the Old Mill Trail in Lebanon is under way.
When completed, this 4,100-foot section of trail will connect the existing trail system between Gill’s Landing and Riverview Park.
The paved trail will be a jewel in Lebanon’s trail system featuring an 11-foot-wide paved trail with lighting, benches, viewing areas and interpretative signage.
Rod Sell, one of longtime leaders of Build Lebanon Trails, is very excited about the Old Mill Trail and is proud that the organization has raised nearly $1 million in private funding to make the project possible.
But he is frustrated because no additional trail projects are ready to start. Build Lebanon Trails has plans for an extensive, interconnected trail system and its goal is to complete at least one section per year. Currently, no projects are ready to begin in 2022.
“Right now, we don’t have any place to build a trail. We don’t have any right-of-ways or easements that enable us to build trails. We need to have two shovel-ready trail projects on the shelf, ready to go,” Sell said.
Sell is asking the city of Lebanon to continue its efforts to help BLT secure the easements necessary for trail construction. In particular, he is hopeful that the city can find a way to speed up talks with the city of Albany for easements needed to connect trails between River Park and Had Irvine Park, and also to connect Had Irvine Park to Dr. Thad Nelson Trail.
The city of Albany has owned property along the canal in Lebanon for many years. Sell said talks between the two cities over a possible easement have been ongoing for about six years.
Nancy Brewer, Lebanon’s interim city manager, said the pandemic was partly to blame for the slow pace of negotiations.
“We had touched base a couple of times during the pandemic, but with people working remotely and those kinds of issues we were not able to get together,” Brewer said.
A meeting of Lebanon and Albany officials is planned in early to mid-July to discuss options for these easements. Brewer is optimistic.
“I think we can get to agreement on something,” Brewer said.
Sell said there are real costs to not having more projects ready to go. One potential grant was missed this summer due to the lack of an upcoming project.
While Sell regrets that missed opportunity, he is more concerned about two upcoming deadlines. The Land and Water Conservation Fund will accept trail funding applications this fall and the Local Government Grant Program has a deadline for applications in January 2022.
These are both very generous funding opportunities, Sell said.
“We don’t have a project ready to apply for that money,” Sell said. “It’s not too late for us to get these right-of-ways … but we don’t have a lot of time or we are going to miss these opportunities.”