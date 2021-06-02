Enchanted Forest reopens Saturday

Other policies designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 include groups being limited to eight people or less. Ticketholders will also be assigned specific times to enter the park to discourage throngs of people forming near the entrances. Those who arrive ahead of their scheduled time are encouraged to wait in their vehicles, according to the park’s website.

The park was not only held to a fraction of its normal attendance last year due to COVID-19, it also suffered severe damage from the February ice storms. Falling trees and debris damaged some attractions and the roofs of several structures. Some attractions may still be closed due to the damage and to limit the risk of COVID spread.

To help the park weather the uncertainty, individuals from all over Oregon pitched in by donating to a GoFundMe campaign that raised more than $450,000 for the Enchanted Forest. Now, the park's owners are hoping Saturday's reopening will help them bounce back financially.

“We really want to thank all our supporters for helping us through this,” Vaslev said. “We’re still obviously in debt from everything that happened, but we wouldn’t even still be here if we didn’t have all this support from our community.”