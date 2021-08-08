Enchanted Forest celebrates 50 years

"We are so grateful to everyone who supported us during COVID," Vaslev told the crowd. "You are the reason we are still here, and we just can't thank you enough."

The double whammy of the global pandemic plus a once-in-a-generation ice storm sent the park deep into debt. Recovery is an ongoing struggle, Vaslev said.

The government-required shutdowns in early 2020 to lessen exposure to the novel coronavirus were just the beginning. The park reopened for a few weekends that summer, then had to shut down again because of fires in the area — a devastating tragedy that robbed the Tofte family of a great-grandson and his grandmother.

Enchanted Forest had been poised to reopen this past March, but then the February ice storm struck, causing more than half a million dollars in damage. Even after repairs, initial limits on park occupation kept revenue down.

If it hadn't been for a GoFundMe that brought in about $450,000, plus sales of Tofte's artwork and an ongoing Buy-a-Brick campaign, the park might not have made it, Vaslev said.

"We're still in debt, but with all the help people gave us, we will be able to make it out of that," she said. "We will survive."

