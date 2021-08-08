Enchanted Forest celebrates 50 years

Roger Tofte's knife hovered over the sheet cake — decorated with a map of Enchanted Forest — as the crowd counted down the last 10 seconds to 1 p.m. Sunday.
At "One!" he carefully sliced down the center of the confection to cheers and cries of, "Happy anniversary!" and, "Hip hip, hooray!"
The cake-cutting marked the exact moment, 50 years ago, that Tofte first hung a butcher-paper sign that said "Open" on the gates of Enchanted Forest, the family theme park he built on Interstate 5 just south of Salem.
He had worked for close to five years, one bag of cement at a time, to build the first section of the fairy tale-themed park. Most people thought he was crazy.
"At first I couldn't get anybody convinced of the idea, even my family," he told the audience gathered in Tofteville Western Town — built during the park's second year of existence — for Sunday's ceremony.
"I used to get asked, 'How's Idiot Hill coming along?' 'How's the funny farm?'" he said with a smile. "Anyway, I kept going. Things worked out."
Susan Vaslev and Mary Tofte, Roger Tofte's daughters and co-managers of Enchanted Forest, estimated at least 2,000 people turned out for Sunday's anniversary party. As many as were in earshot received a heartfelt thank-you.
"We are so grateful to everyone who supported us during COVID," Vaslev told the crowd. "You are the reason we are still here, and we just can't thank you enough."
The double whammy of the global pandemic plus a once-in-a-generation ice storm sent the park deep into debt. Recovery is an ongoing struggle, Vaslev said.
The government-required shutdowns in early 2020 to lessen exposure to the novel coronavirus were just the beginning. The park reopened for a few weekends that summer, then had to shut down again because of fires in the area — a devastating tragedy that robbed the Tofte family of a great-grandson and his grandmother.
Enchanted Forest had been poised to reopen this past March, but then the February ice storm struck, causing more than half a million dollars in damage. Even after repairs, initial limits on park occupation kept revenue down.
If it hadn't been for a GoFundMe that brought in about $450,000, plus sales of Tofte's artwork and an ongoing Buy-a-Brick campaign, the park might not have made it, Vaslev said.
"We're still in debt, but with all the help people gave us, we will be able to make it out of that," she said. "We will survive."
Restrictions have been lifted, but not everything is back to full capacity, Vaslev said. The park doesn't have enough staffers to get all the food service booths up and running. No one is available yet to provide face-painting or run the bumper boats.
But the kiddie train that was crushed by a falling Douglas fir has been replaced. The theater is up and running. And the enclosed attractions that had been deemed unsafe during the height of the pandemic — Alice's rabbit hole, for instance, and the Crooked House — are once again open to guests.
Tim Brumbaugh was especially happy to revisit Alice in Wonderland. That was the best part for the Albany man when he made his first visit to Enchanted Forest as a fourth-grader in 1975.
It was especially fun for Brumbaugh to see his grandson, Malachi, 5, also make a beeline for the Alice in Wonderland attraction on Sunday during Malachi's first trip to the theme park.
The Brumbaughs came Sunday both because of the anniversary party and because Tim's wife, Brenda Brumbaugh, was celebrating her birthday. The couple's five sons grew up visiting Enchanted Forest, so they figured it was a great day for a first trip for Malachi and his little brother Ira, 2½.
"It's fun to see the excitement in little kids' eyes," Brumbaugh said, beaming.
Mackenzie Brown of Colorado visited Sunday with her sister Tavie and brother Ian. They had come to the park many times over the years with their grandparents, who live in Corvallis. "It is special to us, and we're so glad that it's here," Mackenzie told Roger Tofte.
Ken Ruddiman of Salem said she has been coming to Enchanted Forest every summer since the age of 6. This time, she brought Sean Cooper with her for his first trip.
"It holds up really well. It was fun as a kid — it's fun now," said Ruddiman, now 20. "It's just a treasure. I hope people continue to support it and help keep it afloat, because I'd hate to see it go away."
Cooper was delighted by the experience. "All the little secrets and holes you can look through," he said. "It's a place everyone can enjoy and everyone should enjoy."
Plenty of the visitors Sunday were first-timers who had no idea they were helping to make history as they slid out of the Old Woman's Shoe or tiptoed warily into the giant witch's open mouth.
Jim and Suzie Abbott of Bend came with grandchildren Ella and Ezra Jones, 8 and 6. Ella loved the bobsled roller coaster, while Ezra was looking forward to the log ride.
"It's a really unique and enchanting place," Jim Abbott said. "What a beautiful setting."
Roger Tofte said the family works hard to keep the park that way. Now 91, he still takes personal charge of trimming the foliage around the Storybook Lane portion of Enchanted Forest, for instance, so that it retains its forestry character.
"It doesn't seem like 50 years ago," he mused. "Time flies, I guess, when you're having fun."
For more information, ticket prices and admission reservations, see the website at https://www.enchantedforest.com/.