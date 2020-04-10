Emergency ops center seeks homemade masks

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Linn County’s Emergency Operations Center is asking the public for donations of homemade masks to help in the community.

The center has already had many donations of homemade masks, but more are needed.

The EOC has distributed many of the masks received to schools, homeless shelters, care homes and food banks. The center is still receiving requests for homemade masks, and supplies are low.

Local residents can make masks with a pocket that allow for someone to add a fabric or other filter by following the instructions in a video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BCJcE-r7kcg. However, any mask donated, with a pocket or not, will be accepted.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Linn County Public Health and other agencies to coordinate donations of the homemade masks (or other medical personal protective equipment). Those who wish to donate homemade masks or medical PPE are asked to fill out a form at https://www.linnsheriff.org/community-resources/covid-19.

