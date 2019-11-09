Corvallis School Board member Brandy Fortson has announced their intention to resign from the board.
Fortson has been under fire in the community for a Thursday Twitter post in which they declared that “all cops are bastards.”
The Corvallis School District and school board officers criticized Fortson in a Friday statement, noting that the comments were “not in alignment with the guiding principles set by the Board” and that Fortson had no "authority" to make them.
In a Facebook post early Saturday morning Cliffy Slocum shared a statement in which Fortson indicated they “will be resigning from office.”
Fortson also offered context on the original tweet, stating that they were speaking only about an incident earlier in the week in Denton, Texas, in which a shopper was arrested because he was using a Walmart shopping cart to take home his groceries.
“My tweet was not shared with context and it was not directed at anyone specific except for that police department,” reads the Facebook post.
Fortson added that “my account at that time was public, stating ‘all opinions are my own and thus do not and did not reflect those of the Corvallis School District.’”
Fortson also said they have “temporarily deactivated my Facebook page and locked my Twitter account for the protection of my family.” Fortson said they received numerous calls and threats and a result had kept their children home from school, while alerting both the school and the Corvallis Police Department.
It remains unclear when Fortson will resign.
This story will be updated.