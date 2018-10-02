The Albany Elks Lodge received a $2,500 grant in August from the Elks National Foundation to help fund donations to each of the following mid-valley nonprofits: Linn Benton Food Share, Vets Helping Vets, South Willamette Valley Honor Flights, Oregon Army National Guard Family Readiness Group of Albany and BEDS for KIDS.
Karen Force, Leading Knight and grant writer for the Albany Lodge, said each nonprofit provides community services to specific groups supported by the national Elks organization, which include veterans, youth and those fighting hunger.