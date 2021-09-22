Electric co-ops get $21M from FEMA for wildfire damage

Consumers Power Inc. and Lane Electric Cooperative will receive a combined $21 million in federal funds to help pay for infrastructure repairs related to September 2020 wildfires. The fires damaged electrical distribution and transmission systems.

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, highlighted the need for federal resources to help Oregonians rebound from wildfire destruction, adding that he has heard powerful accounts from devastated homeowners and small business owners who are working to restore their lives.

“I’m gratified these resources are now secured to assist these two Oregon co-ops that serve these rural communities, and will keep working both to reduce the risk of wildfire throughout the West and to ensure federal funds are available to help any of our state’s communities recover when fire or other disasters strike,” Wyden said.

U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, echoed Wyden’s concerns for communities that suffered from massive wildfires. He said he was pleased to see federal funds going directly to front-line entities working to revive rural communities and rebuild critical infrastructure.

“I will continue fighting to bring federal support that will help Oregon to rebuild and to prevent future wildfire destruction,” Merkley said.