Electric co-ops get $21M from FEMA for wildfire damage

Consumers Power Inc. and Lane Electric Cooperative will receive a combined $21 million in federal funds to help pay for infrastructure repairs related to September 2020 wildfires. The fires damaged electrical distribution and transmission systems.
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, highlighted the need for federal resources to help Oregonians rebound from wildfire destruction, adding that he has heard powerful accounts from devastated homeowners and small business owners who are working to restore their lives.
“I’m gratified these resources are now secured to assist these two Oregon co-ops that serve these rural communities, and will keep working both to reduce the risk of wildfire throughout the West and to ensure federal funds are available to help any of our state’s communities recover when fire or other disasters strike,” Wyden said.
U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, echoed Wyden’s concerns for communities that suffered from massive wildfires. He said he was pleased to see federal funds going directly to front-line entities working to revive rural communities and rebuild critical infrastructure.
“I will continue fighting to bring federal support that will help Oregon to rebuild and to prevent future wildfire destruction,” Merkley said.
A joint press release from the Oregon senators on Tuesday said a $19.9 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for Lane Electric, which serves rural customers in Lane County, is for repairs to electric distribution and transmission system including power poles, pole heads, overhead and underground conductors, and ancillary equipment that were damaged last year by wildfires.
The $1.13 million FEMA grant for Consumers Power Inc. — serving rural customers in Benton, Lincoln, Lane, Linn, Polk and Marion counties — is for repairs to electric system components as well as system hardware including poles and transformers.
“Grants like this are essential to financing repairs to our transmission and distribution system after devastating events like the Holiday Farm Fire,” said Debi Wilson, the general manager of Lane Electric Co-op. “On behalf of our Cooperative’s 10,400 members, we thank Sens. Wyden and Merkley for their diligent work to make a real difference in our community. Lane Electric is committed to rebuilding our community stronger than before and at no cost to our members.”
Roman Gillen, president and CEO of Consumers Power Inc., said the utility greatly appreciates the federal assistance, calling it a vital part of the ongoing efforts to rebuild a more resilient power system for communities ravaged by this past year’s wildfires.