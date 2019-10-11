A pair of forums are set for next week that will feature candidates for the special election for Corvallis City Council in Ward 7.
Linda Gearhart, Lucas Letelier, Brad Longman, Paul Shaffer and Susan Walenza are on the Nov. 5 ballot. The winner will take office later in November once the results have been certified.
The seat has been vacant since Bill Glassmire resigned eight months into his third term after suffering serious injuries in a July 10 bicycle incident. Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber announced Glassmire’s resignation at the Aug. 5 council session.
The first forum is at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. The event is sponsored by the League of Women Voters.
The Harding Neighborhood Association is hosting the second forum at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20. The election discussion will run until 5 p.m., with the association’s annual meeting following. Included will be a discussion of 911 emergency dispatch funding, which also is on the Nov. 5 ballot as Measure 2-124.