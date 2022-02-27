Pundits: Thielman leaves job to focus on doomed run for Oregon governor

In light of Superintendent Marc Thielman's resignation from Alsea School District last week — ostensibly to focus on his run for governor but amid formal complaints and thousands of dollars in pending state fines — the questions become, does the move bolster his campaign? Is he even a credible candidate?

Political scientists who watch Oregon elections say it did not and he is not. Not surprisingly, Thielman disagrees, saying he's taking his fight for autonomy and local control to a bigger arena.

On his way to the ballot, Thielman left hundreds of thousands of dollars in state fines and suspended funding behind him on his way from Alsea, where he thumbed his nose at state health officials over masking mandates.

But he likely doesn’t have enough financing, analysis shows, to secure the Republican gubernatorial nomination.

His visible battle against authority in the Coast Range could help broadcast Thielman’s strategy of confrontational leadership and asking for government redress, critics acknowledge.

“But that will not get him elected for governor,” Pacific University politics professor and analyst Jim Moore said.

Takes money to run

The single largest indicator of support is funding.

Richard Clucas, a political science professor at Portland State University, said it takes a campaign a great deal of money to run for the highest office in Oregon. Grandstanding in local politics may secure issue-specific voters and the backing of relatively small political action and interest groups. But that's not likely enough.

While it doesn’t assure election, more money in the war chest means more staff and more people to manage a complex, statewide campaign that often is won on recognition. Overwhelmingly, said analysts from three universities, funding is the single largest indicator of success.

“You need people in the field,” Clucas said.

And Thielman’s run that began in July is coming into the May primary with too little, too late, say political scientists, to seriously contend for Oregon’s governorship.

So far, five Republican gubernatorial candidates rise to the top with more than $200,000 available to fund campaigns. In the most recent filings, Bud Pierce, oncologist and nominee for governor in 2016, and Sandy Mayor Stan Pullman had $219,517 and $298,795, respectively.

Political consultant Bridget Barton had just over $400,000, and Bob Tiernan, former state representative and former chair of the state Republican Party, had more than $531,000.

At more than $1 million, Christine Drazan, former minority leader of the Oregon House of Representatives, had the single largest coffer as of Friday, Feb. 25.

By comparison, Thielman’s campaign had raised around $70,000 in cash contributions, with $38,884 remaining. Of that, $20,000 is from Thielman, who made a loan to his own campaign.

His campaign’s largest contribution is $10,000 from Staton Companies, a Eugene-based industrial demolition contractor.

With Oregon’s primary about eight weeks away, it likely will take more recognition than Thielman‘s campaign can afford to earn. Thielman’s more cash-flush contemporaries will be able to get their names out prominently before they appear on a debate stage.

In tendering his resignation from Alsea about six weeks out from when voters expect to start receiving ballots, Thielman said he will set his focus full-time on stumping and expanding funding.

“It says that I’m a very serious candidate and that I’m going all-in to win,” he said when asked how voters should view his resignation. “You can’t fight a two-front war when it comes to campaigning.”

He added: “Obviously money is a factor, but it’s not the only factor."

Cash, of course, doesn't only fund staffers, Clucas said. Campaign donations in Oregon have an anointing effect, signaling a candidate’s legitimacy to stalwart Republicans. Governors and candidates who make it through the primary typically raise a lot of money early, which discourages lesser-known candidates from running.

“Money is like yeast. It rises,” Clucas said.

Then there’s the Alsea effect.

It takes a reputation to win

After an 11-year tenure as superintendent in Alsea, Thielman, who lives in Cottage Grove, is leaving the district with as much as $135,653 in state fines. That's on top of $270,000 in COVID-19 relief money the state Department of Education is withholding for openly defying state orders to keep masks on during the coronavirus pandemic.

The district also lost a mental health worker Benton County had sent to provide therapy to students.

At least one school board member has said Thielman never disclosed the district would risk funding by declaring masking optional. Thielman said he did, adding he was “willing to roll the dice” on state sanctions.

In an interview, he dismissed concerns that Alsea students or schools may be harmed by his defiance.

Thielman believes COVID-19 relief funding will thaw with the lifting of state masking requirements on March 19. The district he no longer helms can appeal fines brought by state Occupational Safety and Health, he said.

“But in exchange for that, our children were freed up from the harm masking causes to their health and their education,” Thielman said.

The candidate is using his fight against mask mandates to bring voter attention to personal autonomy and local control — causes Thielman puts at the front of his standing-up-for-the-people election messaging.

Thielman’s dominant message so far has been one of autonomy. Campaigning rhetoric focuses on local control of law enforcement and emergency response funding, local control of state school funding, and individual control of how people wear masks or are vaccinated.

It’s echoed in his public maneuvering in Alsea, where, he told Mid-Valley Media in early February, he would return his school district to “local control,” despite school districts having no public health rule-making authority.

The way he sees it, his rule-breaking in Alsea is the equivalent of blowing a whistle on government. He said confrontational responses by local government to larger governmental bodies shows constituents won’t accept mandates he feels robs people of local control.

“It’s called a redress of grievances,” he said.

Alsea is hardly the first district Thielman has left under less-than-ideal circumstances. He has been followed out the door by complaints in Wallowa in northeast Oregon and Yoncalla south of Eugene. He was cleared of fraud charges in Wallowa. In Yoncalla, parents led a recall effort against the district’s school board after Thielman appeared in front of a school assembly.

Records requests to the state Government Ethics and Teachers Standards and Practices commissions did not reveal any complaints. As investigations are only acknowledged when they result in discipline, it's unclear if complaints have been filed at the state level.

In a Democratic-majority state, the spectacle in Alsea will be too much for general election voters, the political scientists agreed.

“If he does make it through, he’s burned his bridges with Democrat and unaffiliated voters,” Moore said.

Carolyn Webb, a long-time Corvallis Republican and party organizer, agrees with Thielman’s stance on mandated masking. But she said Thielman’s battle against the state could play poorly with voters not close to the issue, learning about it for the first time through election coverage.

She acknowledged news media can make or break a candidate.

“I’m afraid he’s getting broken day by day,” Webb said.

John Detweiler has organized Republican voting efforts in Corvallis for 30 years. The state hasn't had a Republican governor in 35, although many hold out hopes in 2022. But not necessarily in Thielman.

“I don’t hear a lot of enthusiasm from the Republicans I know,” he said about Thielman.

Detweiler stressed Oregon Republicans are not a monolith and those voters who are less concerned with mask mandates may be put off by Thielman for what they may perceive as the candidate’s damage to Alsea schools.

He suggested Thielman could have found a more expedient way to lead his district and not put off potential voters: “If you want to let people not wear masks, keep your mouth shut. Collect the money and keep the district running.”

Traditional Republican issues, such as lower taxes and fewer regulations, play differently when seen through the lens of local issues, Moore said. A confrontation in Alsea may fail to capture voters from Portland, Moore said.

Thielman casts himself as a fighter and responsive in a state mired with complacent leadership.

“You have to risk criticism in exchange for good outcomes for students and parents,” he said.

The muddy field of Republicans

Then there’s a Betsy Johnson problem for lesser-known Republican candidates.

Outside candidates have outside chances, and Johnson, running unaffiliated but a known political player, could attract conservative-leaning voters in May. She’s drawn the backing of dependable champions of Republican candidates like Nike co-founder and mega-donor Phil Knight, filings show.

And polling showed voters who hear Johnson’s campaigning can be swayed to her from Republican and undecided blocs, Willamette Week reported at the start of February.

Her run effectively may suck the oxygen out of the crowded Republican primary, where lesser-known candidates will have to be louder to be heard over the field, campaign watchers say.

Then there’s the general election.

Moore said unaffiliated voters tend to vote with majority voting blocs for any given election. Rural Oregon unaffiliated voters are red voters; city unaffiliated voters are blue. But Republican and Democrat parties block unaffiliated voters from voting for their candidates in Oregon primaries, so some party-line voters effectively are excluded from the governor nomination in May.

With 50% of voters now identifying as unaffiliated in Oregon, Moore said, there are a lot of blue voters who are Democrat in all but name against whom a Republican nominee would have to contend in November.

In a perfect red-vs-blue vacuum, with no undecided voters or third-party candidates, Thielman would stand a chance, Moore said.

For any outside Republican to win, Lunch said, Johnson would have to draw undecided Democrats and the Democratic nominee for governor would have to come with “baggage.”

In states with a voter majority for one party, the minority party typically fronts many candidates for governor, Lunch said. It’s seen with minority Democrats in Idaho and Wyoming, where the blue party counts many boutique, issue-specific candidates vying for higher office.

At some point, facing overwhelming odds, they stop running, Lunch said.

“We’re not at that point for the Republicans in Oregon,” he said. “It’s not very likely, but it’s not impossible.”

Thielman said he’s not worried about appearing as a strictly school rights or health autonomy candidate. His platform of deregulation and promises of port and energy infrastructure development will gain him that broad appeal, even far from Alsea.

And he said he will keep leaning into controversy.

“That’s part of being a leader,” he said.

He said Alsea schools are more prosperous than when he arrived, pulling in more students and more funding. He said fines incurred at the district under his direction of the district board can be appealed. And frozen funding should thaw by mid-March.

Thielman offered his leadership philosophy in a phone call Friday.

He rejected the claim that he exchanged harm to Alsea schools for a political platform. Thielman said he would have picked the same fight any time.

“Anyone who knows me knows the action I would have taken with the board would have been taken whether I was running or not,” he said.

He called the fight in Alsea problem-solving.

“Accomplishing that does not mean 100% of people are going to hug you, because there are people who do not benefit from solving the problem,” he said. “And those people are easy to identify because they’re serving themselves, not the people.”

Alex Powers covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Contact him at 541-812-6116 or alex.powers@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.