Gubernatorial candidate Marc Thielman to speak at Republican Women meeting

The Benton County Republican Women are hosting Marc Thielman, candidate for governor of Oregon, at noon Jan. 25.

The event kicks off at 11:30 a.m. at New China Buffet, 1720 NW Ninth St. in Corvallis for those wanting to eat.

Thielman is superintendent of Alsea School District 7J. He is campaigning on economic policies and reform, plans to fight for affordable housing solutions, and is against socialism, according to the Benton County Republican Women.

The public is invited. Further information is available at 541-745-5374 or carolynleewebb76@gmail.com.

