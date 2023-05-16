Watch this space for Sweet Homes School District election results.

This year’s race features 10 candidates running for six school board positions.

The candidates for zones 2, 4 and 6 are all running unopposed. Zones 3, 5 and 9 all have contests.

Zone 2 (Liberty): Unopposed candidate Amanda Carter is a certified nurse assistant at Lebanon Community Hospital. Current incumbent Michael Adams is seeking reelection for an at-large seat.

Zone 3 (Foster): Incumbent Kevin Hill is a pastor according to election records. Hill faces school teacher Mary Massey.

Zone 4 (Cascadia): Running unopposed, Floyd Neuschwander is a retired plumber, according to election records.

Zone 5 (At-large): Zone 2 current incumbent Adams, city attorney for the city of Toledo, is challenged by Jack Lapham, a mail carrier.

Zone 6 (Crawfordsville): Incumbent Jenna Northern is unopposed. Northern owns Northern Farms and Feed and Magnum Metal Works, according to election records.

Zone 9 (Sweet Home): Sweet has three candidates facing off: Incumbent Dale Keene is a program accounting specialist at Linn-Benton Community College, on the school board from 2008 to 2013, and appointed to the board in 2020.

Keene is challenged by Leon Vineyard, owner and operator at Vineyard Trucking, and Manuel Grajeda, an ammunition manufacturer, according to their candidate filings.

