Watch this space for Greater Albany Public Schools election results.
This year’s race features six candidates running for two school board seats.
One of the incumbents, Eric Aguinaga, will not run for reelection. Ryan Mattingly, Lyle Utt and Benjamin Watts are vying for his seat. Grant Sherer dropped out, but his name remained on the ballot. He had asked for his voters to switch to Watts.
Board member Michael Thomson is running for reelection in Zone 3,which represents the southwest portion of the district, against Sean Taylor, a general contractor who lives in Albany, according to his filing statement.
