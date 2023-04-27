Editor's note: Mid-Valley Media sent a questionnaire to nine of the 10 candidates for the Sweet Home School District (one was not reachable). Four sent in their answers. Michael Adams is running for an at-large seat in Zone 5. His opponent, Jack Lapham, also responded.

Name: Michael E. Adams

Age: 51

Current occupation: City attorney, city of Toledo. Retired U.S. Air Force veteran.

Any previous/current elected offices held: Board member, Sweet Home School District No. 55, June 2011 through January 2014; January 2017 through June 2017; May 2022 through present.

While this seat is nonpartisan, education has become a political hot potato, therefore, we believe it’s fair to ask, party affiliation: Registered Republican, although I certainly believe that nonpartisan school board positions should not be politicized.

What experience, professionally, academically or from a volunteer basis, do you have that speaks specifically to K-12 education?

I have spent approximately 4.5 years on the Sweet Home School Board. My wife is a teacher, and I have two daughters that graduated from Sweet Home School District.

Are you happy with the direction the school district is heading?

Yes. I believe SHSD is headed in the right direction, even with the over-regulation of the state and politicization of schools. Being fiscally conservative, allowing teachers to teach, and preparing our children to be successful and good citizens are essential. We need to do what is best for our kids.

Which areas are room for improvement, both academically and facilities-wise?

A lot of academic requirements are dictated by the state. It is our job to provide administrators and teachers with the fewest impediments, so that they can provide the best quality local education for our students within those parameters. SHSD recently received a grant for Oak Heights, for refurbishing the entrance and safety improvements. Construction should occur next summer.

What can the district do to support the improvement of English learners and special education students?

Especially with English learners, special education students and Title I students who don’t qualify for special education classrooms, we need to meet our students where they are, provide practical advice, skills and keep them engaged, so that they want to learn. Providing staff and one-on-one assistance is critical to their success as a student and later in life.

What can the district do to improve the graduation rate?

The SHSD graduation rate this year was higher than the state average. We need to continue to provide sports, activities, clubs, and other interests that will keep kids motivated to come to school. We want them to learn skills, become good citizens and develop a love of lifelong learning.

Are you essentially on board with the state’s educational standards?

The statewide standards have too much regulation and emphasis on standardized testing. Our teachers need more flexibility to meet our students’ learning needs.

Do you support the state’s age minimum of 15 years for a person to seek medical services without parental consent?

State laws control this, not the local school board. I understand it is difficult, but I would encourage parents to get involved in the state legislative process to change this.

Would you support a student health center on campus?

Yes, lower income students may not have any other medical assistance. We need to listen to our parents and identify the best way forward for our local community.

Do you agree with state law that requires students be able to participate in school sports and use locker rooms and bathrooms that reflect their gender identity?

The state Legislature has created a law that we as school board members must comply with, whether we agree with it or not. Within that context, if any child feels uncomfortable, we need to provide options to prevent ostracism.

How much parental input should there be with respect to curriculum, facilities and library books, and how would you balance parents who disagree?

Public input is critical to the process. Too often, frankly, there is not enough. If someone doesn’t agree, you listen, objectively, and really try to understand what they are communicating. We have to listen to all testimony, in public meetings, as that is where decisions can be made, and come to conclusions on issues. The decisions need to be within the left and right limits of the law.

Do you believe your district should ban certain books that are currently being used, and if so, which ones?

No, I don’t agree with banning books. Books are carefully chosen by the district and teachers. SHSD has a process: If parents have concerns about a book, then their children read an alternative. Parents should always communicate with teachers.

Are your district schools safe enough with respect to a potential shooter? What would you do to safeguard students more?

Yes, but there is always more work that can be done to improve safety. The district has secured entrances at schools and installed cameras. Previously, I have been a big supporter of ensuring there is a school resource officer. The district and law enforcement often meet and run emergency drills.

What does the phrase CRT mean to you? Do you believe it is taught in your school district? If you believe that it is and you want to take steps to ensure that it is not, what do you propose?

Critical Race Theory is a college level academic concept that I was not aware existed until recent controversies. It is the belief that systematic racism exists and systems need to be changed. No, I do not believe that CRT is being taught. Children in Sweet Home are being taught to treat everyone equally and with kindness.

Do you have eyes on higher office?

No, although I had once considered the possibility.

If you have one, what’s your favorite podcast?

I listen to a variety of legal and military podcasts, though I cannot pinpoint a favorite.