Editor's note: Mid-Valley Media sent a questionnaire to nine of the 10 candidates for the Sweet Home School District (one was not reachable). Four sent in their answers. Kevin I. Hill is running to represent Zone 3 against Mary Massey.

Name: Kevin I. Hill

Age: 58

Current occupation: pastor

Any previous/current elected offices held: No. (I was appointed to my current position on the school board.)

While this seat is nonpartisan, education has become a political hot potato, therefore, we believe it’s fair to ask, party affiliation: I am not affiliated with any political party.

What experience, professionally, academically or from a volunteer basis, do you have that speaks specifically to K-12 education?

I grew up in a family of educators. I have volunteered at schools. I have mentored, taught, coached and helped kids throughout my life.

Are you happy with the direction the school district is heading?

I believe the Sweet Home School District is doing well because the majority of those who work in the district are dedicated to the kids and genuinely concerned for them. I think our district could be improved if there was much more local control over our public education.

Which areas are room for improvement, both academically and facilities-wise?

The Sweet Home School District has done an amazing job updating facilities, and there are plans in place to continue to update our facilities. A laser-like focus on education and less focus on political and social agendas from outside the schools would help academics improve.

What can the district do to support the improvement of English learners and special education students?

The Sweet Home School District does an outstanding job in both areas with the staff and resources they have and with the current, probably well-intended, state laws that are in place that at times actually hinder those areas of education.

What can the district do to improve the graduation rate?

The Sweet Home School District has steadily improved its graduation rate over the years. Staff is constantly seeking ways to help kids succeed. More local control over our public education would help further improve graduation rates.

Are you essentially on board with the state’s educational standards?

I believe educational standards should be set locally, so I’m on board with the local school districts setting their own education standards not the state board.

Do you support the state’s age minimum of 15 years for a person to seek medical services without parental consent?

Just because the state passes a law does not mean it is positive for kids or families. I support parents being involved in their kid’s medical services until they are adults.

Would you support a student health center on campus?

This sounds like one of those things that is a great idea, but who is it a great idea for? The kids? I doubt it.

Do you agree with state law that requires students be able to participate in school sports and use locker rooms and bathrooms that reflect their gender identity?

What do you believe the result is going to be for young ladies who have to compete against those born male? What’s some potential results of them being forced to share bathrooms with those born male?

How much parental input should there be with respect to curriculum, facilities and library books, and how would you balance parents who disagree?

Parents should be able to have input in all of those areas. I believe more local control over what is taught in our school district would help minimize disagreements and feelings of not being listened to.

Do you believe your district should ban certain books that are currently being used, and if so, which ones?

I don’t believe in banning books, but some books are, most likely, being assigned to read for agenda and political purposes. The school board should be empowered to address this more directly. Parents should always be allowed to address it.

Are your district schools safe enough with respect to a potential shooter? What would you do to safeguard students more?

The Sweet Home School District has taken many steps to make students safer from extreme acts of violence. The staff have done an exceptional job and have plans in place to further protect kids and staff.

What does the phrase CRT mean to you? Do you believe it is taught in your school district? If you believe that it is and you want to take steps to ensure that it is not, what do you propose?

How does it help anyone to believe they are perpetual victims? It only helps those who want power, control and wealth. It doesn’t really help anyone else. I believe it creates chaos and violent acts done under the guise of making things right. CRT has been around for years. You can determine for yourself what you believe the results are.

Do you have eyes on higher office?

No.

If you have one, what’s your favorite podcast?

I do not have a favorite podcast.