Editor's note: Mid-Valley Media sent a questionnaire to nine of the 10 candidates for the Sweet Home School District (one was not reachable). Four sent in their answers. Jack Lapham is running for an at-large seat in Zone 5. His opponent, Michael Adams, also responded.

Name: Jack Lapham

Age: 48

Current occupation: City carrier for the Corvallis post office

Any previous/current elected offices held: No

While this seat is nonpartisan, education has become a political hot potato, therefore, we believe it’s fair to ask, party affiliation: Republican

What experience, professionally, academically or from a volunteer basis, do you have that speaks specifically to K-12 education?

I have no professional or academic experience to speak of. My experience is purely through raising my kids and homeschooling.

Are you happy with the direction the school district is heading?

No, the district is in my opinion moving forward in a direction that has forgotten that it's responsible for the kids' and the families' engagement with the school for a better environment for the kids.

Which areas are room for improvement, both academically and facilities-wise?

All areas of academics can be improved not because it's not working, more for the fight of complacency. Just because it works doesn't mean it can't be better or even simplified. Facilities-wise, what's the point of a big beautiful building if nobody wants to be there and what we are doing doesn't resonate with the community and the kids?

What can the district do to support the improvement of English learners and special education students?

First by backing the teachers who do it and asking where as a district are we falling short and what they see needs to be prioritized and improved.

What can the district do to improve the graduation rate?

Retain and obtain staff and teachers who engage the student, not just those who need help but also the ones who appear not to need help. We can lose good students also if they feel invisible.

Are you essentially on board with the state’s educational standards?

No, these kids are not all the same, so they don't all learn the same.

Do you support the state’s age minimum of 15 years for a person to seek medical services without parental consent?

No, as a district we need to be accountable to our community.

Would you support a student health center on campus?

I would need to know the scope of which they intend to help and there limitations.

Do you agree with state law that requires students be able to participate in school sports and use locker rooms and bathrooms that reflect their gender identity?

No, this is a matter of safety, privacy and growth for both sides.

How much parental input should there be with respect to curriculum, facilities and library books, and how would you balance parents who disagree?

As much as the parents want to engage, we are essentially co-parenting. Why shouldn't the parents be involved on what we teach, what we use to teach? Discussion is essential to that. Disagreements are unavoidable to some degree, but if we can take ourselves and what we would or wouldn't like out and agree it's a path for the kids to learn and take for growth, we should be OK.

Do you believe your district should ban certain books that are currently being used, and if so, which ones?

Banning books is a slippery slope and growth to each person comes in different forms of literature. So it all comes down to content intent and appropriateness.

Are your district schools safe enough with respect to a potential shooter? What would you do to safeguard students more?

Safety is a concern for any parents away from their child— not just during school but even at their first sleepover. These are things that must be evaluated as a new member.

What does the phrase CRT mean to you? Do you believe it is taught in your school district? If you believe that it is and you want to take steps to ensure that it is not, what do you propose?

Hot topic of discussion on many fronts, it is unfortunately speculation at this point and needs a newly elected member to look into it to reasonably evaluate what course of action would best serve the kids and the community.

Do you have eyes on higher office?

No I haven't even accepted this position yet.

If you have one, what’s your favorite podcast?

No podcasts, I'm afraid.