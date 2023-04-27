Editor's note: Mid-Valley Media sent a questionnaire to nine of the 10 candidates for the Sweet Home School District (one was not reachable). Four sent in their answers. Amanda Carter is running unopposed in Zone 2.

Name: Amanda Carter

Age: 27

Current occupation: Nursing student; per diem CAN

Any previous/current elected offices held: None

While this seat is nonpartisan, education has become a political hot potato, therefore, we believe it’s fair to ask, party affiliation: Republican

What experience, professionally, academically or from a volunteer basis, do you have that speaks specifically to K-12 education?

Self-led research regarding childhood education, including schooling environments and mental health impacts on intellect.

Are you happy with the direction the school district is heading?

Yes.

Which areas are room for improvement, both academically and facilities-wise?

Improvements needed for the Sweet Home School District include staff retention and facility security.

What can the district do to support the improvement of English learners and special education students?

I am unsure about the opportunities available to support the improvement of English learners and special education students.

What can the district do to improve the graduation rate?

One thing I think would improve Sweet Home’s graduation rate would be to differentiate instruction. They can accomplish this by providing diverse activities related to student career interests.

Are you essentially on board with the state’s educational standards?

I believe educational standards are reasonable. I plan to explore the state’s educational standards further.

Do you support the state’s age minimum of 15 years for a person to seek medical services without parental consent?

A 15-year-old shouldn't be allowed to seek medical services without parental consent. My education, experience in health care has shown me children this age can't always make informed decisions.

Would you support a student health center on campus?

No, there is access to medical facilities nearby that can address medical needs of students. Monetary resources can be directed to educational priorities.

Do you agree with state law that requires students be able to participate in school sports and use locker rooms and bathrooms that reflect their gender identity?

No.

How much parental input should there be with respect to curriculum, facilities and library books, and how would you balance parents who disagree?

I believe every parent should be involved in their child’s education. Disagreement in curriculum, facilities or library books can become a discussion between parent and student as a learning opportunity.

Do you believe your district should ban certain books that are currently being used, and if so, which ones?

No. I am not aware of any books that need to be banned.

Are your district schools safe enough with respect to a potential shooter? What would you do to safeguard students more?

The elementary and junior high schools have physical security that protect students. The high school, however, is not as safeguarded.

What does the phrase CRT mean to you? Do you believe it is taught in your school district? If you believe that it is and you want to take steps to ensure that it is not, what do you propose?

CRT to me is divisive. I do not have knowledge that it is being taught in the Sweet Home School District.

Do you have eyes on higher office?

Not at this time.

If you have one, what’s your favorite podcast?

I do not have a current favorite podcast.