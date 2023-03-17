Six of the nine seats on the Sweet Home School District's school board are up for grabs on the May ballot, and 10 people have declared they're running.

The candidates for zones 2, 4 and 6 are all running unopposed. Zones 3, 5 and 9 all have contests.

Zone 2: The seat that represents Liberty has only one candidate, Amanda Carter, who works as a certified nurse assistant at Lebanon Community Hospital. The current incumbent, Michael Adams, is seeking reelection for an at-large seat.

Zone 3: The seat that represents Foster will see a face-off between incumbent Kevin Hill, who is a pastor according to his application, and school teacher Mary Massey.

Zone 4: The seat that represents Cascadia only has one candidate, Floyd Neuschwander, is a retired plumber according to his candidate filing application.

Zone 5: The at-large seat is a match between Zone 2 current incumbent Adams — city attorney for the city of Toledo — and Jack Lapham, a mail carrier.

Zone 6: Incumbent Jenna Northern is the only candidate running for the seat that represents Crawfordsville. Northern owns Northern Farms and Feed and Magnum Metal Works, according to the candidate filing application.

Zone 9: Three candidates are running to represent Sweet Home. Incumbent Dale Keene is a program accounting specialist at Linn-Benton Community College. He had his first sting on the school board from 2008 to 2013. He was appointed to the board in 2020.

He'll face Leon Vineyard, owner and operator at Vineyard Trucking, and Manuel Grajeda, an ammunition manufacturer, according to their candidate filings.