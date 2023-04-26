Editor's note: We invited the five candidates for Lebanon School District school board to answer a questionnaire ahead of the May 16 election. Two, both running in Zone 1, took us up on it.

Name: Scott Bruslind

Age: 63, from Charleston, South Carolina

Current occupation: chemist/co-owner with wife Linda, Analysis Laboratory, a third-party laboratory providing quality assurance/quality control testing services for agricultural, food and beverage enterprises.

Any previous/current elected offices held: Three-term member of Lacomb Irrigation District, an ORS Chapter 545 Special District entity.

While this seat is nonpartisan, education has become a political hot potato, therefore, we believe it’s fair to ask, party affiliation: Proud, fourth generation Democrat.

What experience, professionally, academically or from a volunteer basis, do you have that speaks specifically to K-12 education?

Former Scoutmaster of Lebanon Troop 7088 (chartered with American Legion Santiam Post 51.) Religious exploration teacher, Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, trained in sexual education curriculum “Our Whole Lives” program.

Are you happy with the direction the school district is heading?

No, "happy" is an overstatement, but I am resolute that the current LCSD Board and superintendent know what they’re doing and are capable of identifying issues and crafting solutions that have a high probability for success. I look forward to working with them.

Which areas are room for improvement, both academically and facilities-wise?

With two failed bond measures in the rearview mirror, facilities, particularly roofs in many/most LCSD schools are a priority. Academically, we need to share/support LCSD’s commitment to getting every student reading with facility by the end of the third grade.

What can the district do to support the improvement of English learners and special education students?

I support proposed legislation (HB 2895) that “removes cap on amounts distributed from the state school fund to school districts for students eligible for special education as children with disabilities. Provides additional weight for students who are homeless.” One thing we must be careful with regard to English learners is evaluating them as proficient and then not continuing support for academic success.

What can the district do to improve the graduation rate?

Students who attend school graduate; those who chronically miss school are at great risk of not graduating. Post-COVID-19, we’re all sorting out our days, and LCSD is successful when we present a day that builds relationships, delivers relevant content and is rigorously demanding. Everyone thrives when challenged and has help.

Are you essentially on board with the state’s educational standards?

I’m excited to champion the Oregon Department of Education’s Open Learning platform and the Open Educational Resources movement; it's a 21st century approach that is continuously improving and values-based.

Do you support the state’s age minimum of 15 years for a person to seek medical services without parental consent?

I support the confidentiality of the patient-medical professional relationship. It’s the law.

Would you support a student health center on campus?

Funding is unlikely. An LCSD and Linn County Department of Health Services relationship could complement the city of Lebanon Police (student resources officer) relationship. More community collaboration is better.

Do you agree with state law that requires students be able to participate in school sports and use locker rooms and bathrooms that reflect their gender identity?

In January, 2023 ODE published "Supporting Gender Expansive Students: Guidance for Schools," which will rely on parental advisory groups to inform this work. A civil rights initiative, we can look forward to new insights as our experience develops.

How much parental input should there be with respect to curriculum, facilities and library books, and how would you balance parents who disagree?

Not enough parental input is cause for much misunderstanding, and I side with LCSD initiatives to improve communication. LCSD owes parents transparency and accessibility in how decisions are made. Parents must stay informed, and use the opportunities for public comment, engaging in a constructive manner. Disagreements are best resolved in our democracy through good faith negotiation. I’ll hold LCSD accountable for its side of the bargain.

Do you believe your district should ban certain books that are currently being used, and if so, which ones?

The best way to get a kid to read a book is to ban it, so I propose banning all books, except Fahrenheit 451 (big Ray Bradbury fan.) The question should be, “Which books shall we read first, and why?”

Are your district schools safe enough with respect to a potential shooter? What would you do to safeguard students more?

I am ill-informed to answer specifically about LCSD, but as a member of the Democratic Party of Oregon’s Gun Owners Caucus (yep, it’s a thing), I have the privilege of learning to apply evidence-based decision making with regard to firearm harm reduction. I look forward to continuing to learn.

What does the phrase CRT mean to you? Do you believe it is taught in your school district? If you believe that it is and you want to take steps to ensure that it is not, what do you propose?

I’ll date myself by answering that CRT=Cathode Ray Tube, and I am glad they are gone. They were heavy and took up a lot of real estate on a work desk. We’re better off without them. I am, however, a passionate advocate for critical thinking. It’s a defining quality of our culture, and protects us from demagogues.

Do you have eyes on higher office?

I do, and stay tuned, good readers of the Democrat-Herald. Do not miss a single edition as we head toward 2024.

If you have one, what’s your favorite podcast?

Right now, I’m listening to Volts. We have a hydropower plant out here in Lacomb, and it’s been a wild ride dealing with Pacific Power in the last year. Kind of geeky.