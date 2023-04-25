Editor's note: We invited the five candidates for Lebanon School District school board to answer a questionnaire ahead of the May 16 election. Two, both running in Zone 1, took us up on it.

Name: Melissa Baurer

Age: 39

Current occupation: Director of integrated health and outreach, Santiam Hospital and Clinics

Any previous/current elected offices held: Not applicable.

While this seat is nonpartisan, education has become a political hot potato, therefore, we believe it’s fair to ask, party affiliation: (No answer)

What experience, professionally, academically or from a volunteer basis, do you have that speaks specifically to K-12 education?

Served on Early Learning Hub of Marion and Polk Counties Board of Directors and volunteer when able at children's school events.

Are you happy with the direction the school district is heading?

No, I would like to see enhanced collaboration with community, accountability, transparency and strengthened opportunities for parental engagement.

Which areas are room for improvement, both academically and facilities-wise?

Repairs of schools needs to be a priority. Best business practice of saving for maintenance needs to be enforced, following a sound business model. Improving facilities goes hand-in-hand with academics. Students need to have their basic needs met, like a safe roof over their heads in order to thrive.

What can the district do to support the improvement of English learners and special education students?

Evaluate the current methods of identifying EL students and special education students providing equal programming, marketing and hiring of EL teachers and support staff. Continually evaluating and assessing EL program with a community lens.

What can the district do to improve the graduation rate?

Build trusted connections with the community and create meaningful ways to engage parents and caregivers. Personalize student learning meeting the needs of the family and challenge students in the classroom by raising the expectations while giving opportunities to succeed.

Are you essentially on board with the state’s educational standards?

Our communities should have high expectations in regards to quality education. Standards can be beneficial. However, its important to allow for local guidance, maximizing participation in education.

Do you support the state’s age minimum of 15 years for a person to seek medical services without parental consent?

School board positions should be nonpartisan as their responsibility is to make decisions in best interest of students and not self. I am committed to learning from, listening and serving.

Would you support a student health center on campus?

Access to health care is essential. It's important that topics as such are communicated/planned in partnership with parents. My role is to make decisions in the best interest of students/parents.

Do you agree with state law that requires students be able to participate in school sports and use locker rooms and bathrooms that reflect their gender identity?

School boards should be nonpartisan as board members responsibility is to make decisions in the best interest of the students rather than political parties/ideologies. I am committed to listening to our communities, representing the students/parents.

How much parental input should there be with respect to curriculum, facilities and library books, and how would you balance parents who disagree?

School district board members need to make decisions in the best interest of the students. They must do that by listening and learning from parents and caretakers as well as listening to the students. I would hear all input and make the best decision in the interest of students.

Do you believe your district should ban certain books that are currently being used, and if so, which ones?

School district board members need to make decisions in the best interest of the students. They must do that by engaging the parents, caretakers and students in the process.

Are your district schools safe enough with respect to a potential shooter? What would you do to safeguard students more?

The district should constantly be evaluating the programs in place to ensure safety of our children by collaborating with community partners, including student and parental/ caretakers in order to increase safety.

What does the phrase CRT mean to you? Do you believe it is taught in your school district? If you believe that it is and you want to take steps to ensure that it is not, what do you propose?

As board elect, I would listen, communicate, have transparent conversations with parents and community members to guide decision making on this topic that is in the best interest of the students, community and parents.

Do you have eyes on higher office?

Today, I have my eyes on running for school board office. Paying attention, building trust and engaging the community.

If you have one, what’s your favorite podcast?

Not applicable.