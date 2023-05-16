Voters had their pick of a relatively crowded field for races in Lebanon's school board with a majority of seats open for the Tuesday, May 16 Oregon special election.

Watch this space for results and updates after ballot boxes close at 8 p.m.

Melissa Baurer, a political newcomer, and three-term irrigation district representative Scott Bruslind vied for the Zone 1 seat vacated by incumbent Tammy Schilling after she did not file to run.

Pharmacy technician Richard Borden filed to run for a fourth term, incumbent to the Zone 4 seat.

He ran against Clyde Rood, a self-employed official for Oregon School Activities Association and sports videographer.

Nicole Piland ran unopposed in Zone 5.