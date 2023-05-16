Voters had their pick of a relatively crowded field for races in Lebanon's school board with a majority of seats open for the Tuesday, May 16 Oregon special election.

Just after ballot boxes closed at 8 p.m., Linn County election officials show Melissa Baurer, a political newcomer, beating three-term irrigation district representative Scott Bruslind by a wide margin for the Zone 1 seat vacated by incumbent Tammy Schilling after she did not file to run.

Baurer is enjoying a 65-35% margin.

Pharmacy technician Richard Borden filed to run for a fourth term, incumbent to the Zone 4 seat. But it appears his seat may be in jeopardy.

Clyde Rood, a self-employed official for Oregon School Activities Association and sports videographer, is beating Borden by a 57% to 45% margin.

Nicole Piland ran unopposed in Zone 5. An unnamed write-in and/or multiple write-ins managed to eke out 1.5% of the vote.

Turnout so far is 13.18% in the Lebanon contests.