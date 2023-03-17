Six people will run for two open seats on the Greater Albany Public Schools board this spring.

One of the incumbents, Eric Aguinaga, will not run for reelection, which means the board will see at least one new face following the May 16 election.

Board member Michael Thomson is running for reelection in Zone 3,which represents the southwest portion of the district, against Sean Taylor, a general contractor who lives in Albany, according to his filing statement.

Four others are vying for Aguinaga’s seat, which is elected by the district at large: Ryan Mattingly, Grant Sherer, Lyle Utt and Benjamin Watts.

Utt served on the school board in 2015 and lost his seat to Thomson in 2019. Mattingly is a retired teacher and administrator, and Sherer is an instructor at Oregon State University. Watts is currently a stay-at-home dad with a background in IT operations at Samaritan Health Services, and he also worked as a U.S. Army signals intelligence analyst.

There are no female candidates. There are currently no female members on the school board.

The district is currently making news after the school board opted not to renew the contracts of two administrators known for their commitment to educational equity.