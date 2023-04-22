Editor's note: So that voters can compare the candidates on hot-button issues in education, both locally and on a larger scale, Mid-Valley Media sent out a questionnaire to all the candidates running for the Greater Albany Public Schools school board.

Name: Sean Taylor

Age: 31

Current occupation: General Contractor/Small Business Owner

Any previous/current elected offices held: Not Applicable

While this seat is nonpartisan, education has become a political hot potato, therefore, we believe it’s fair to ask, party affiliation: Nonpartisan

What experience, professionally, academically or from a volunteer basis, do you have that speaks specifically to K-12 education?

I don’t have formal training in K-12 education. I do have experience with problem-solving and organizational skills that will benefit me in implementing plans and involving the best people.

Are you happy with the direction the school district is heading?

No. I believe there is unnecessary bloat and initiatives that the majority of parents in GAPS do no want their students involved in. These problems are exasperated when there’s a lack of transparency with parents in regards to curriculum; and I plan to provide as much transparency as legally allowed.

Which areas are room for improvement, both academically and facilities-wise?

Academically I believe that it is unacceptable to have only 27.1% of our students be proficient in math and only 41.1% proficient in reading/language. This requires a renewed focus on the basic skills they will need as adults. Facilities need to be kept up to usable standards so we can accommodate all students in a safe and healthy environment.

What can the district do to support the improvement of English learners and special education students?

I believe that all students should be given every opportunity to succeed. If there are situations where students need additional support I believe that after-school programs, mentorships and tutors should be available to help any student. These resources should be provided and a plan created that appeals to both the student and their parents to ensure encouragement and success.

What can the district do to improve the graduation rate?

I believe the graduation rate will improve if we reemphasize the basics of math, reading and writing. These are three of the most fundamental skills needed as adults in our community and as these skills are practiced they will create a basis for which all other skill can be built.

Are you essentially on board with the state’s educational standards?

No. To which state standards are you specifically referring? There are many different standards, however they are almost all actively changing based on the whims of politicians.

Do you agree with the school board’s policy of not allowing parents and other stakeholders to speak during school board meetings, forcing their comments to take written form or be shared at a so-called listening session? Why or why not?

I believe that there must be adequate opportunities for parents to voice their concerns, but these opportunities must remain productive and civil. Otherwise the school board meetings, which are a time of business, would not be able to function and provide funding for the facilities or classroom materials for students.

Do you support the school board’s recent action to not renew the contracts of key administrators? Why or why not?

I do not have the information that is legally only available in the executive sessions of the Board of Directors. Without all of the pertinent information, I cannot say what factors went into the decision, but my focus would always be on being a voice for the parents of GAPS.

How do you plan to attract talent with all the recent upheaval, including resignations?

I believe the best way to attract talented staff is to provide an environment with set expectations and a skilled administrative staff to support them. This can be done by setting solid top-down goals and guidance, providing mechanisms and pathways for improvement and a budget that can accommodate growth.

Do you support the state’s age minimum of 15 years for a person to seek medical services without parental consent?

No. I believe that until a person has full legal capacity they are required to have parental involvement in medical decisions. Other options lead to the destruction of parental rights.

Would you support a student health center on campus?

No. I believe that until a person has full legal capacity they are required to have parental involvement in medical decisions. Other options lead to the destruction of parental rights.

Do you agree with state law that requires students be able to participate in school sports and use locker rooms and bathrooms that reflect their gender identity?

No. I believe this puts staff and students in unsafe and uncertain environments that can lead to discrimination and harassment. Forcing all students, regardless of their prior experiences or traumas, to accept these situations does not promote healthy environments.

How much parental input should there be with respect to curriculum, facilities and library books, and how would you balance parents who disagree?

I believe that parents should have the final say on the curriculum and materials available to their students. The process leading to implementation should begin with the staff and the knowledge they bring to the classroom. However, at the end of the day, the parents are the ones who are charged with the students’ well being and will be responsible for that student. There must be more opportunities for working families to view potential curriculum.

Do you believe your district should ban certain books that are currently being used, and if so, which ones?

I have not been able to get a full list of books available to all students. However, I do believe that it is our responsibility as adults to not allow obscene or pornographic material in front of our students.

Are your district schools safe enough with respect to a potential shooter? What would you do to safeguard students more?

I believe that a working relationship with local first responders is vital to making sure our students have a safe environment. I don’t agree with the previous rejection of first responders from campuses, and I believe that those opportunities allow students to connect with and understand our local first responders.

What does the phrase CRT mean to you? Do you believe it is taught in your school district? If you believe that it is and you want to take steps to ensure that it is not, what do you propose?

CRT is a hypothesis based on Marx’s critical theory that societal iniquity is due to wealth. CRT takes the underlying Marxist idea and adds race to create a worldview that segregates based on skin tone. Previously, board members have stated CRT isn’t being taught in GAPS, and I’d ensure that no curriculum is implemented judging any student by their race.

Do you have eyes on higher office?

No.

If you have one, what’s your favorite podcast?

Popcorn Culture.