Editor's note: So that voters can compare the candidates on hot-button issues in education, both locally and on a larger scale, Mid-Valley Media sent out a questionnaire to all the candidates running for the Greater Albany Public Schools school board.

Name: Michael Thomson

Age: 52

Current occupation: Parent

Any previous/current elected offices held: Director, Greater Albany Public Schools

While this seat is nonpartisan, education has become a political hot potato, therefore, we believe it’s fair to ask, party affiliation: Democratic

What experience, professionally, academically or from a volunteer basis, do you have that speaks specifically to K-12 education?

I grew up the son of public school teachers; was a PTA officer at Central/Takena elementary, volunteer in GAPS schools. Four years as a GAPS board member.

Are you happy with the direction the school district is heading?

No. During nationwide staffing shortages, the current leadership is driving away award-winning teachers and administrators. This is very concerning. Our teachers work hard to create welcoming, engaging, and educational content for our students. The district should do more to support teachers, administrators and staff not drive them away.

Which areas are room for improvement, both academically and facilities-wise?

Our elementary and middle schools are showing improvement in reading and math scores using MTSS (Multi-Tiered Systems of Support). This is data informed work that directs interventions where they are most needed. I support continuing this work.

We must improve our aging infrastructure and buildings that have significant needs (i.e., Central, Clover Ridge, etc.).

What can the district do to support the improvement of English learners and special education students?

The district can best support English language learners and students with disabilities by providing meaningful, equitable access to core content taught by highly trained educators utilizing rigorous curriculum. Educators must have high expectations for all students and the ability to build in appropriate scaffolds. Students need access to caring, supportive educators and role models with whom they identify.

What can the district do to improve the graduation rate?

In order to improve graduation rates we have to look at the disaggregated data on what kind of student isn’t graduating. We should be intentional in providing resources to meet these kids where they are at and improve their performance.

Are you essentially on board with the state’s educational standards?

I support the state’s content standards because they set the framework for what students should learn. It is up to educators to utilize the curriculum and high-leverage instructional strategies to address the standards.

Do you agree with the school board’s policy of not allowing parents and other stakeholders to speak during school board meetings, forcing their comments to take written form or be shared at a so-called listening session? Why or why not?

No. Absolutely not. We should make time for the public to address us, their elected representatives, during board meetings. That is standard practice in Oregon. The majority of this board prefers to dismiss the public with a flippant “elections have consequences” rather than listen to their concerns. That is the wrong approach.

Do you support the school board’s recent action to not renew the contracts of key administrators? Why or why not?

Again, absolutely not. I was the only vote against this misguided move. In a letter arguing against this action, former GAPS Interim Superintendent Tim Mills highlighted the difficulties in attracting quality educational leaders. When we have award-winning administrators committed to GAPS, we should try to retain them.

How do you plan to attract talent with all the recent upheaval, including resignations?

Look at what’s happening in Baker City. Teachers there are being guaranteed a $60,000 salary floor. That is what a school district can do when it has leadership and a board more dedicated to the betterment of our public education system than settling political vendettas.

Do you support the state’s age minimum of 15 years for a person to seek medical services without parental consent?

Parental involvement is always desirable. The reality is some students may not seek or receive the care they need without the protection this law provides.

Would you support a student health center on campus?

Yes. Healthy students are students ready to grow and learn. I believe our schools should be as welcoming and healing as they are educational. Health professionals help that mission.

Do you agree with state law that requires students be able to participate in school sports and use locker rooms and bathrooms that reflect their gender identity?

Yes. Schools should strive to be inclusive and encourage participation in extracurricular activities. That is an important part of creating an environment that has the success of every student as a goal.

How much parental input should there be with respect to curriculum, facilities and library books, and how would you balance parents who disagree?

“Balance” is the key word here. Currently, there are opportunities for parental input in all these areas. There should be. Parents have the right to excuse their child from specific subjects and that is appropriate. What we should not do is allow “veto power” by certain parents. I would encourage parents to work in cooperation with our trained educational professionals in these areas.

Do you believe your district should ban certain books that are currently being used, and if so, which ones?

No. I am not running for the school board to ban books.

Are your district schools safe enough with respect to a potential shooter? What would you do to safeguard students more?

No. Unfortunately, this is a federal and state issue — school boards can’t pass the kind of legislation needed to prevent these shootings from happening. What I can do and what I will continue to do, is make sure our facilities are updated and our staff are trained to minimize any potential shootings.

What does the phrase CRT mean to you? Do you believe it is taught in your school district? If you believe that it is and you want to take steps to ensure that it is not, what do you propose?

It is a college level course taught in law school. Lately, it has become a rallying cry for those who see everything in terms of a “culture war.” Our kids deserve better than endless made up fights like these.

Do you have eyes on higher office?

No.

If you have one, what’s your favorite podcast?

Books.