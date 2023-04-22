Editor's note: So that voters can compare the candidates on hot-button issues in education, both locally and on a larger scale, Mid-Valley Media sent out a questionnaire to all the candidates running for the Greater Albany Public Schools school board.

Name: Lyle Utt

Age: 60

Current occupation: Programmer Analyst II

Any previous/current elected offices held: Greater Albany School Board July 2011 - June 2019

While this seat is nonpartisan, education has become a political hot potato, therefore, we believe it’s fair to ask, party affiliation: I am a moderate democrat.

What experience, professionally, academically or from a volunteer basis, do you have that speaks specifically to K-12 education?

Greater Albany School Tag Committee (don't remember what year); Greater Albany School Board Budget Committee, October 2006-June 2011; Greater Albany school board, July 2011-June 2019.

Are you happy with the direction the school district is heading?

No.

Which areas are room for improvement, both academically and facilities-wise?

We need to listen to the public and staff better.

What can the district do to support the improvement of English learners and special education students?

Make the parents and students welcome in the schools.

What can the district do to improve the graduation rate?

Get cooperation with everyone in the community.

Are you essentially on board with the state’s educational standards?

Yes.

Do you agree with the school board’s policy of not allowing parents and other stakeholders to speak during school board meetings, forcing their comments to take written form or be shared at a so-called listening session? Why or why not?

No.

Do you support the school board’s recent action to not renew the contracts of key administrators? Why or why not?

No.

How do you plan to attract talent with all the recent upheaval, including resignations?

Try to stabilize turnover and listen to staff.

Do you support the state’s age minimum of 15 years for a person to seek medical services without parental consent?

Yes.

Would you support a student health center on campus?

Yes.

Do you agree with state law that requires students be able to participate in school sports and use locker rooms and bathrooms that reflect their gender identity?

Yes.

How much parental input should there be with respect to curriculum, facilities and library books, and how would you balance parents who disagree?

When it comes to curriculum I think the parents have a voice, but the staff and experts in how to teach students should be the main voice.

Do you believe your district should ban certain books that are currently being used, and if so, which ones?

No.

Are your district schools safe enough with respect to a potential shooter? What would you do to safeguard students more?

I would hope so, but have my doubts.

What does the phrase CRT mean to you? Do you believe it is taught in your school district? If you believe that it is and you want to take steps to ensure that it is not, what do you propose?

A different way of teaching non-white history. If Germany can teach World War II history and not increase Nazism, I think we can teach history of slavery in America.

Do you have eyes on higher office?

No.

If you have one, what’s your favorite podcast?

I do not have a favorite podcast.