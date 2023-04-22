Editor's note: So that voters can compare the candidates on hot-button issues in education, both locally and on a larger scale, Mid-Valley Media sent out a questionnaire to all the candidates running for the Greater Albany Public Schools school board.

Name: Ryan Mattingly

Age: 49

Current occupation: Retired

Any previous/current elected offices held: None

While this seat is nonpartisan, education has become a political hot potato, therefore, we believe it’s fair to ask, party affiliation: I don’t, it’s not relevant, but I’m a Registered Republican.

What experience, professionally, academically or from a volunteer basis, do you have that speaks specifically to K-12 education?

I spent 14 years as the special programs director in GAPS, four as principal/superintendent of North Lake School District, and I was a special education teacher in Hermiston and Beaverton.

Are you happy with the direction the school district is heading?

There is a lot of ground to make up with the learning lost due to COVID-19 shutdowns. When the district keeps its focus on getting kids what they need, they seem to be on the right track, but it doesn’t feel like they’re always able to keep that focus.

Which areas are room for improvement, both academically and facilities-wise?

In every school presentation I have seen so far, the principals have expressed concern over space in their buildings and difficulties finding spaces to get kids the extra help they need. This concerns me. Academically we need to get better at the basics, reading, math and writing.

What can the district do to support the improvement of English learners and special education students?

We need language-rich classrooms, high quality, research-based instruction delivered by well trained and highly effective teachers. Students with second language or disability challenges need to be taught the skills and provided the supports and opportunities to meet high expectations in general education settings.

What can the district do to improve the graduation rate?

Focus on catch-up growth using instructional data and high quality, research-based interventions in the younger grades. In the older grades, we need more alternative options for students who are struggling in traditional classroom settings.

Are you essentially on board with the state’s educational standards?

Essentially yes.

Do you agree with the school board’s policy of not allowing parents and other stakeholders to speak during school board meetings, forcing their comments to take written form or be shared at a so-called listening session? Why or why not?

I think prior practice of the public speaking to a stone-faced board who doesn’t respond is less effective than the current model where the comments can be seen by everyone. I’d like to see verbal comments and board response similar to the current listening sessions but more frequently.

Do you support the school board’s recent action to not renew the contracts of key administrators? Why or why not?

The only employee the board hires and fires is the superintendent, every other employee has a supervisor who evaluates and makes recommendations based on their experience with the employee. I do not think it would be good for the district if the school board started overriding the recommendations of supervisors.

How do you plan to attract talent with all the recent upheaval, including resignations?

Be clear about our strategic plan, focused on kids and consistent and transparent with how we approach it. We need to make sure we are competitive with our compensation, particularly with classroom and school based positions. We need to not be a top-down, bloated bureaucracy which micromanages schools.

Do you support the state’s age minimum of 15 years for a person to seek medical services without parental consent?

Student safety and parent involvement is the priority; 15-year-olds generally are not ready to have exclusive control over their health care, but there’s not always parents in the picture.

Would you support a student health center on campus?

As I said earlier there appears to be a significant space issue in our schools, I believe we need to prioritize using our buildings for instructional space.

Do you agree with state law that requires students be able to participate in school sports and use locker rooms and bathrooms that reflect their gender identity?

There is no way I can possibly answer this question in 40 words or less. I believe that our schools need to be safe and welcoming places where all students feel that they belong and are wanted and valued.

How much parental input should there be with respect to curriculum, facilities and library books, and how would you balance parents who disagree?

Parents should be informed and have an opportunity to provide input on curriculum, facilities and library books. In regards to balancing disagreements they need to be looked at through the lens of the purpose and strategic plan. The why of the final decision needs to be clear and consistent. Parents should have the option for alternate assignments when agreement can’t be reached.

Do you believe your district should ban certain books that are currently being used, and if so, which ones?

I don’t believe in banning books. Librarians working with their supervisors should be making book selections based on age appropriateness and purpose related to the school mission and vision. Parents, not government, should supervise what books their children are reading.

Are your district schools safe enough with respect to a potential shooter? What would you do to safeguard students more?

I believe that GAPS current processes and training aligns with current national best practices and our buildings are significantly more secure than they were when I arrived in 2007. But, there is still more to do, and we need to remain vigilant in our preparation. Law enforcement partnerships are essential.

What does the phrase CRT mean to you? Do you believe it is taught in your school district? If you believe that it is and you want to take steps to ensure that it is not, what do you propose?

Critical race theory comes from a decades old legal theory related to discrimination as a result of systemic racism in government policies and practice. I do not think it’s being taught in our schools, and I am unaware of anyone advocating that it should be.

Do you have eyes on higher office?

No.

If you have one, what’s your favorite podcast?

I have several college football-related podcasts I enjoy.