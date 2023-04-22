Editor's note: So that voters can compare the candidates on hot-button issues in education, both locally and on a larger scale, Mid-Valley Media sent out a questionnaire to all the candidates running for the Greater Albany Public Schools school board.

Name: Ben Watts

Age: None listed

Current occupation: None listed

Any previous/current elected offices held: None listed

While this seat is nonpartisan, education has become a political hot potato, therefore, we believe it’s fair to ask, party affiliation: I am a Democrat. I intend to do what is best for this district, not a political party.

What experience, professionally, academically or from a volunteer basis, do you have that speaks specifically to K-12 education?

I volunteer for the GAPS Budget Committee and as referee administrator for our local American Youth Soccer Organization. I love helping to educate our kids in the classroom and on the field.

Are you happy with the direction the school district is heading?

No. The school district has moved its focus away from educational excellence onto other matters that have been popularized in the national media. I will seek to return that focus to creating an educational environment where all students in the Greater Albany area can succeed and thrive.

Which areas are room for improvement, both academically and facilities-wise?

I support increasing access to behavioral and mental health care resources, in and out of school, so our students in crisis can get the help they need. We also need to work with parents and our special education professionals to expand facilities and provide material to properly educate and care for our students living with special needs.

What can the district do to support the improvement of English learners and special education students?

Every child deserves a quality education, but not every child learns at the same pace or through the same methods of instruction. In addition to the facility improvements mentioned previously, I will emphasize working with students, families, and community partners to identify barriers to learning, seek to remove those barriers, and provide tools to overcome them.

What can the district do to improve the graduation rate?

New educational processes have caused teachers to spend less time on student-facing work. Through a coordinated process improvement effort, we can improve the quality of instruction time, relieve some teacher workload, and improve the graduation rate over time.

Are you essentially on board with the state’s educational standards?

Watts: Yes. I do believe some standards are too specific, but we need a standard so a high school education anywhere in Oregon establishes a base level of knowledge.

Do you agree with the school board’s policy of not allowing parents and other stakeholders to speak during school board meetings, forcing their comments to take written form or be shared at a so-called listening session? Why or why not?

No. The current process stifles our right to petition our government for redress of grievances. Written comments may not be read completely. Listening sessions aren’t entered into public record. I will advocate to allow members of the public to speak at board meetings, and include those comments in public record.

Do you support the school board’s recent action to not renew the contracts of key administrators? Why or why not?

Removing award-winning, highly qualified administrators, especially when it is difficult to hire and retain staff, demands an explanation. Systematically removing leaders who advocate for equity in our schools will have a chilling effect on hiring and it sends a harmful signal to students and staff from historically underserved communities.

How do you plan to attract talent with all the recent upheaval, including resignations?

The district needs to better inform the public about the strategic plan, which was developed by the district in collaboration with and including input from many community members. GAPS can attract new talent by communicating a stable roadmap for the future of the GAPS school district.

Do you support the state’s age minimum of 15 years for a person to seek medical services without parental consent?

This is a legal requirement in the state of Oregon. I believe the school district should conform to state law.

Would you support a student health center on campus?

Certainly. Ease of access to health care will help improve student attendance, performance, and feelings of safety as health professionals are nearby. Why would I restrict access to health care?

Do you agree with state law that requires students be able to participate in school sports and use locker rooms and bathrooms that reflect their gender identity?

The district should conform to state law. Adolescence is a formative time where one learns about who they are and who they aspire to be. I will support students in that journey rather than dictate the path they should take.

How much parental input should there be with respect to curriculum, facilities and library books, and how would you balance parents who disagree?

Our district librarians are fully capable of filling our libraries with age-appropriate content. Content inspired by a wide variety of stories allows students to engage with situations that they may never personally experience. This helps teach empathy and creativity as it broadens a student’s horizon and helps them to better understand others. Parent comments are allowed during curriculum adoption, and should be considered in the context of our community, established standards, and evidence-based research.

Do you believe your district should ban certain books that are currently being used, and if so, which ones?

No, I do not wish to force my choice upon families. If a parent feels their child should not consume specific media, then I trust them to discuss that with their child.

Are your district schools safe enough with respect to a potential shooter? What would you do to safeguard students more?

With two children in GAPS schools and my wife being a teacher, this is my biggest fear. We need more accessible behavioral health care, with those professionals engaged so they can help students in crisis, educate staff to recognize warning signs, and establish plans to effectively address problems before they escalate.

What does the phrase CRT mean to you? Do you believe it is taught in your school district? If you believe that it is and you want to take steps to ensure that it is not, what do you propose?

Critical race theory is a post-graduate class taught in some universities, not K-12 schools. I have heard concerns about curriculum designed to make white students feel personally guilty about racist historical events. To respond to that concern, I do not support curriculum designed to make anyone feel targeted because of their identity, skin color or any other reason.

Do you have eyes on higher office?

Having campaigned previously, I feel that service to our students and school district is where I am most passionate.

If you have one, what’s your favorite podcast?

Science and Futurism with Isaac Arthur.