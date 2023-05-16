Early election results Tuesday night show the possibility of two new faces on the Greater Albany Public School board.

In results released just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, Sean Taylor, a general contractor according to his filing papers, appeared to be beating out incumbent Michael Thomson for the Zone 3 seat, leading with just over 51% of the vote. Zone 3 represents the southwest portion of the district.

"I’m just excited to do that work that the community is asking me to do," Taylor said in an interview with Mid-Valley Media. "I take the role seriously and I meant what I said during my campaign — I do want to be a voice for the parents of Albany and create a better education that teaches long-lasting skills and a functional basis of real-life experiences."

Meanwhile, Thomson expressed his frustration at how politicized school board races have become, and how none of the policy and budgetary decisions he's made in his four years on the school board were brought up at any of the debates.

"The conservative extremist movement has come to Albany in a big way," Thomson said. Being on the board is all about student success. It shouldn't be about an extreme political movement."

He added that he took solace in how close the vote was, and that it showed how frustrated and angry people are with the current school board.

In a four-way race for the at-large position, Ryan Mattingly appears to be in the lead with 49% of the vote. The next closest is Ben Watts with 41% of the vote, and Grant Sherer and Lyle Ute each have less than 5% of the vote.

The position is currently held by Eric Aguinaga, who announced he will not run for reelection.

"I feel like we ran a positive and strong campaign that was centered on what's best for the children of Albany," Watts said. "That is something we can be proud of."