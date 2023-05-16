Early unofficial election results are in for the Sweet Home School District, and among the contested races, it appears two incumbents will remain on the school board, which will joined by one new face.

Incumbent Kevin Hill's seat is in jeopardy.

The noncontested races will usher in two new members and one incumbent.

This year’s race features 10 candidates running for six school board positions.

The candidates for zones 2, 4 and 6 are all running unopposed. Zones 3, 5 and 9 all have contests.

Zone 2 (Liberty): Unopposed candidate Amanda Carter is a certified nurse assistant at Lebanon Community Hospital. Current incumbent Michael Adams is seeking reelection for an at-large seat.

Zone 3 (Foster): Incumbent Kevin Hill is a pastor according to election records. Hill faces schoolteacher Mary Massey. Early results show Massey leading Hill with 54% of the vote.

Zone 4 (Cascadia): Running unopposed, Floyd Neuschwander is a retired plumber, according to election records.

Zone 5 (At-large): Zone 2 current incumbent Adams, city attorney for the city of Toledo, is challenged by Jack Lapham, a mail carrier. Early results put Adams well ahead of Lapham with 74%.

“It’s been a learning experience to see how everything works,” Lapham said via phone. “I just wanted to get my name out there, my voice out there. If Mr. Adams does eventually win, then congratulations to him.”

Zone 6 (Crawfordsville): Incumbent Jenna Northern is unopposed. Northern owns Northern Farms and Feed and Magnum Metal Works, according to election records.

Zone 9 (Sweet Home): Incumbent Dale Keene is a program accounting specialist at Linn-Benton Community College, on the school board from 2008 to 2013, and appointed to the board in 2020.

Keene is challenged by Leon Vineyard, owner and operator at Vineyard Trucking, and Manuel Grajeda, an ammunition manufacturer, according to their candidate filings.

Keene currently leads Grajeda and Vineyard with 43% of the votes in early results.

