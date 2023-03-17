Voters will seek to fill a majority of seats on the Lebanon Community School District board in May.

Melissa Baurer, who directs community outreach work at Santiam Hospital, and Scott Bruslind, an analytical chemist and U.S. Postal Service mail carrier, will vie for Zone 1, according to filing forms from the Linn County Clerk.

Incumbent Tammy Schilling did not file to run in the May 16 Oregon special election.

Pharmacy technician Richard Borden filed to run for a fourth term, incumbent to the Zone 4 seat.

He'll face Clyde Rood, a self-employed official for Oregon School Activities Association and sports videographer.

Nichole Piland will run unopposed in Zone 5.

Piland lost the race in 2021 to Todd Gestrin, who vacated the seat about seven months later.

The Lebanon school board appointed Piland to fill in after Gestrin’s resignation in 2022, but the seat goes up for a vote in the next available election.