People who can't pay traffic fines lose their license and get stuck in poverty. Legislation seeks to change that.

Angela Donley sat in front of a legislative panel on Wednesday and told the story of why her mother driver’s license has been suspended for 25 years.

While growing up in Bend, her stepfather had a stroke. Her mother rushed to the hospital and got a speeding ticket on the way. Her husband later died and with four kids to take care of, the ticket was the last thing on her mind.

Donley recalled how her mother had no choice but to drive. The police knew her car and knew she didn’t have a license. The car was impounded, leaving the family on the side of the road. The fees and fines piled up.

Finally, the state took her license.

“So as you can imagine that these piled up to the point where she threw her hands up and just decided there was no way she could ever pay it,” said Donley.

To this day, her 56-year-old mother rides a bike in Bend, even in the winter and at night to get to her job. Donley asked lawmakers to pass House Bill 4065, aimed at situations like her mother’s that had its hearing before the House Judiciary Committee on Feb. 5.