Two newcomers, Jeffery Evans and Alex Johnson II, are vying to represent Ward II on the Albany City Council now that Ray Kopczynski has decided not to run again.
Evans, 63, said he's running to bring fresh ideas to the council, which he believes needs an outsider's perspective. "Part of the problem, as I see it, is the council represents 'old Albany' — people who have grown up here; been raised here — and I think that limits perspectives," he said.
For instance, he said, land use procedures developed in the 1970s could benefit from technological updates that allow for real-time data. The current system, he said, is "slow, imprecise and adversarial. While a complete renovation can only achieved by the state Legislature, there are a number of things we can change in our municipal and land development codes that can have a positive impact. Additionally, change at the state level can only be achieved if there is a champion for change. Albany can and, I believe, should be that champion."
Evans said he sees the biggest issue facing Albany as a two-fold challenge: accommodating growth without further harm to the environment and enacting measures designed to reverse past environmental damage. "We will need to employ a combination of regulation and economic incentives," he said.
As Evans sees it, the other problem he city needs to address is the extent to which businesses and residences are at risk from natural disasters such as flooding and earthquakes.
New police and fire buildings are a positive change, he said. "The problem is that those first responders won't be able to do their jobs when, say, the Cascadia quake strikes — every roadway segment over streams and culverts are at risk of collapse, as are schools and medical facilities. We must prepare. At the very least we need to have a community-wide dialogue about what needs to be done and how."
A longtime advocate for people with disabilities, Evans said he brings a different perspective to issues such as low-income housing (rarely is it designed without front steps, he noted) and street repairs (he believes they should trigger sidewalk renovations and bring in curb cutouts).
He said he believes he's the best candidate for the job because of his varied experience in city governments, including stints on the planning commission, budget committee and Human Relations Commission, and because he's served various governmental entities throughout the western United States in efforts dedicated to improving diversity and inclusion and in compliance with anti-discrimination statutes.
"Further, I have over 36 years experience in land use planning and community development at the local, county and statewide levels as well as a representative of private development concerns," Evans said.
Johnson, 53, said he and his family looked hard at various communities in the mid-valley before moving to Albany in 1994 and he's been delighted to be a resident ever since. Running for council, he said, is a way to show that gratitude.
His overall mission and the number one challenge he sees facing the city is the need to develop and sustain two things — living-wage jobs and affordable housing — so people can come, stay and continue to spend their money here.
An insurance agent who used to work for Hewlett-Packard, Johnson said he has been dismayed to see traffic grow without the infrastructure to sustain it and people move out of town because they can't afford a place to live. "What's Albany going to be if all of our young people leave town?" he said.
Ending homelessness, and the mental health issues that usually accompany it, is another priority for Johnson. He said he doesn't have the answer to eliminate either challenge but pledged to help build coalitions to find those answers.
Johnson said his insurance work brings him in contact with scores of seniors, while his work as a football and softball officiant for the Oregon School Activities Association connects him with youngsters and families.
He said he'd use those contacts to build groups to work on a variety of city issues, from public safety to increasing tourism to drawing grocery stores to the "food desert" that Ward II encompasses.
Johnson said he believes he's the best choice for voters because his varied background allows him to build connections with all groups, regardless of their ethnic, racial, cultural, age, income or gender background.
"There's a lot of things that need to be addressed, and I want to be a part of that mission and vision of continuous improvement," he said. "I feel like I'd be a good fit for Albany."